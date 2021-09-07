Chennaiyin FC ropes in Indian midfielder Ninthoi Meetei

Two-time Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday signed young Indian midfielder Ninthoi Meetei for a three-year deal.

"I am really feeling very happy to be a part of this club (CFC). This team has that energy and spirit through all these years. I am looking forward to giving the team my best and I am very much excited to kick off with Chennaiyin FC," the 20-year-old was quoted as saying in a press release.

The Imphal-born footballer was part of the Indian team that participated in the FIFA U-17 World Cup hosted by India in 2017. In 2019, Meetei won the Best Player Award as India bagged its maiden SAFF U-18 Championship title.

CFC co-owner Vita Dani said, "We are very happy to bring in someone like Ninthoi. He is young but already has 24 ISL appearances under his belt and should help the team for years to come."

A product of the AIFF Elite Academy, the right-winger started his professional career with Indian Arrows FC in 2017 and spent two years with the I-League club, making 27 appearances including two in the Super Cup.

Meetei made his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC and has 24 appearances for The Highlanders in a two-year spell.

CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said, "Ninthoi is a quality young player with space to improve. Our target is to build, work and improve young domestic players because they are the future."