Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; Brings back memories from Euro 2020

This time, the Denmark team doctor, Morten Boesen, said Eriksen briefly lost consciousness but recovered quickly. Reports said his implanted heart device responded appropriately, and Eriksen was able to walk towards the ambulance before being taken to the hospital.

The scenes immediately echoed the events of June 12, 2021, when Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. On that occasion, he suffered a cardiac arrest, received CPR and defibrillation on the pitch, and was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator before returning to professional football.

Eriksen went down during the second half after appearing to clutch his chest. Medical staff rushed onto the field as players from both Denmark and Ukraine formed a protective ring around him while treatment was carried out.

The Danish Football Association said Eriksen was conscious and “doing well under the circumstances” after receiving immediate medical attention on the pitch. The 34-year-old midfielder was taken to Odense University Hospital for further examinations after the incident, which occurred around the 65th minute with Denmark leading 2-1.

Christian Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s international friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday, forcing the match to be abandoned and bringing back painful memories of his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 five years ago.

The match was initially halted and was later abandoned in the 79th minute. Denmark had been leading Ukraine 2-1 when the decision was taken, with the incident leaving players visibly shaken.

Boesen said Christian Eriksen was stable, while further checks would be needed to determine the cause of the collapse. That remains the most important medical distinction for now: authorities have confirmed a collapse and a brief loss of consciousness, but they have not yet confirmed another cardiac arrest.

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Eriksen’s 2021 collapse remains one of the most haunting moments in recent football history. Denmark’s players had surrounded him as doctors worked to save his life at Parken Stadium, before he was stabilised and taken to the hospital. He later resumed his career, playing for Brentford, Manchester United and Wolfsburg after leaving Inter Milan because Italian regulations did not allow him to continue playing with an ICD.

The latest incident has therefore carried an unavoidable emotional weight. For Denmark, Eriksen is not only one of the country’s greatest modern footballers but also the figure at the centre of a survival story that stretched far beyond sport.

Messages of support followed quickly after Sunday’s collapse, with both Wolfsburg and Manchester United among those acknowledging the incident. Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and coach Brian Riemer also praised the rapid medical response and the conduct of both teams during the stoppage.

For now, the strongest confirmed update is that Eriksen is conscious, stable and undergoing hospital assessment. The football will wait. The only result that matters is the one coming from the doctors.