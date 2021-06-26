Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Class touch': Gareth Bale wins heart with amazing gesture for Denmark's Christian Eriksen

As Eriksen is making his recovery after a major health scare, Wales football team presented their Round of 16 rivals with a jersey dedicated to his recovery.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Wales' Gareth Bale, Denmark's Simon Kjaer and match officials pose with a Wales shirt in tribute to Denmark's Christian Eriksen.(Pool via REUTERS)

A framed Wales national team shirt with Christian Eriksen’s name on it was given to Denmark captain Simon Kjaer before the teams played in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Eriksen had collapsed on the field during Denmark’s opening match at Euro 2020 against Finland and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

The Wales jersey had “CHRISTIAN” written on top of Eriken’s No. 10 with a message that read 'BRYSIA WELLA" underneath. According to news agency AP, Brysia wella means get well soon in Welsh.

Kjaer, Bale, and all the three match officials in Amsterdam posed for a photo with the specialised framed jersey before the start of the match.

Twitterati was quick to praise Bale for the gesture:

Both Denmark and Wales reached the Round of 16 after finishing in the 2nd position in their respective groups

