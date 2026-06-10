FIFA World Cup 2026: Five controversies rocking the tournament ahead of kick-off

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has yet to begin, but it has already been the subject of multiple controversies. The tournament will be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada and has been expanded from 32 to 48 teams. A record 104 matches will be played across 16 stadiums.

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino has criticised for his relationship wih Donald Trump.(AP)

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Argentina are the defending champions, with Lionel Messi set to be the headline act. The Argentina captain is expected to feature in his final World Cup and will hope to lead his country to back-to-back titles. The same applies to Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also likely to be playing in his last World Cup and will be aiming to win the tournament for the first time.

Also Read: Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo at 2026 FIFA World Cup? Possible scenarios that could deliver one final showdown

Despite its rich history and legacy, the upcoming World Cup has already been marred by controversies, including geopolitical tensions and diplomatic spats.

US-Israel and Iran

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{{^usCountry}} The US and Israel are currently at war with Iran. Iran have qualified for the World Cup and are set to play all their group-stage matches in the US. The team had initially planned to establish its base camp there, but later shifted it to Mexico. They will travel to the US for their matches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US and Israel are currently at war with Iran. Iran have qualified for the World Cup and are set to play all their group-stage matches in the US. The team had initially planned to establish its base camp there, but later shifted it to Mexico. They will travel to the US for their matches. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, ahead of the tournament, US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Iran's team against travelling to the country, claiming he could not guarantee their safety. FIFA also refused to relocate Iran's group-stage matches. Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, ahead of the tournament, US President Donald Trump reportedly warned Iran's team against travelling to the country, claiming he could not guarantee their safety. FIFA also refused to relocate Iran's group-stage matches. Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} With the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US over player visas, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also come under criticism for his relationship with Donald Trump, particularly in the wake of the US-led military action against Iran. Somali referee's woes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the ongoing tensions between Iran and the US over player visas, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also come under criticism for his relationship with Donald Trump, particularly in the wake of the US-led military action against Iran. Somali referee's woes {{/usCountry}}

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Referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was set to become the first Somali official to referee a World Cup match, was denied entry to the US. Despite diplomatic efforts to resolve the issue, FIFA confirmed his removal from the tournament's list of referees.

The controversies rocking the 2026 FIFA World Cup before kick-off.

Rising ticket prices

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The tournament has also been marred by soaring ticket prices, with FIFA facing criticism over the issue. On its official resale platform, tickets for the final have been listed for as much as USD 2.3 million, while FIFA takes a 30 per cent commission on each transaction. Train fares in New Jersey have also jumped from USD 12.90 to USD 98.

Health concern for players

The heat wave is another major concern for players. A group of leading scientists have warned FIFA that its heat safety measures are inadequate, with temperatures during matches potentially exceeding dangerous levels and reaching 40 degrees Celsius.

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