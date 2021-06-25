Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Copa America: Uruguay labour but beat Bolivia 2-0 to reach quarters
football

Copa America: Uruguay labour but beat Bolivia 2-0 to reach quarters

An own goal in the first half and a late second from Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday and guaranteed their place in the last eight of the Copa America.
Reuters | , Cuiaba
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal. (Getty Images)

An own goal in the first half and a late second from Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Thursday and guaranteed their place in the last eight of the Copa America. Uruguay have won this tournament more than any other country but they have laboured so far this year, losing 1-0 to Argentina, drawing 1-1 with Chile and failing to shine against a Bolivian side whose last away win was 32 games ago in Myanmar.

They huffed and puffed through the first half in Cuiaba and needed a stroke of luck to take the lead five minutes before half time when Jairo Quinteros and Carlos Lampe combined to put through their own goal. A low cross came into the six-yard box and stranded between Cavani and Luis Suarez, Quinteros was forced to take action but could only knock the ball onto the legs of Carlos Lampe and into the net.

Also Read | Well-drilled Sweden proving to be no pushover at Euro 2020

Bolivia lost their first two games and were desperate to get some points on the board but although they were not overawed they were slow in breaking forward and no match for more their more wily opponents.

At the other end Uruguay had a host of chances, with Suarez and Cavani both spurning opportunities and the veteran Lampe once again in excellent form in the Bolivia goal. Uruguay hadn’t won since beating Colombia in a World Cup qualifier last November but Cavani guaranteed all three points with his first international goal since that game when he converted a sumptuous cross from Facundo Torres with 11 minutes remaining.

Substitute Maxi Gomez should have made it three in injury time but he side-footed wide in front of an open goal. The result ended a five-game winless streak for Uruguay and ensures their place as one of the top four teams in Group A alongside the already qualified Argentina. Bolivia now must beat Argentina in their final game and hope other results go their way to have any chance of progressing from a group that also features Chile and Paraguay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
copa america copa america quarter-final
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP