Cristiano Ronaldo honours Diogo Jota after Portugal survive Croatia scare: ‘We speak about coincidence of life’

Cristiano Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota on the first anniversary of the Portugal forward's tragic death as Portugal secured a hard-fought victory over Croatia to reach the World Cup Round of 16. Before kick-off, Ronaldo held up Jota's No. 21 shirt in a touching gesture, remembering his former international teammate. After the final whistle, the entire Portugal squad gathered around the jersey once again, honouring Jota following the 2-1 win. Ronaldo appeared visibly emotional during the tribute as players stood together in remembrance of the former Liverpool forward. The occasion added extra significance to Portugal's victory, with the team ensuring they marked the day by keeping their World Cup campaign alive.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and teammates pose with a shirt in memory of former player Diogo Jota ahead of the one year anniversary of his death, as Portugal qualify for the Round of 16 stage of the World Cup. (REUTERS)

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Ronaldo admitted the occasion carried far greater meaning than football, saying Portugal had spoken about Jota throughout the day and describing the timing of the victory on the anniversary of his death as an incredible coincidence.

"We knew it before the game, it was a so special moment," Ronaldo told Fox. "We speak today, our group, about the coincidence of life, it's unbelievable.

"I was amazed because the situation of today it means a lot to us, not only because we won the game but also the way."

"We won for us, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET'S GO!!!!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a team photograph in which the Portugal squad posed with Jota's No. 21 jersey after sealing a place in the Round of 16.

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{{^usCountry}} When the clock reached the 21st minute, the fans rose to their feet in a touching tribute. They unfurled a giant banner bearing Diogo Jota's image and raised balloons displaying his iconic No. 21, creating an emotional moment inside the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When the clock reached the 21st minute, the fans rose to their feet in a touching tribute. They unfurled a giant banner bearing Diogo Jota's image and raised balloons displaying his iconic No. 21, creating an emotional moment inside the stadium. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have responsibility for Diogo”: Martinez

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez, who has described Jota as "our light" and named ​him an honorary member of the World Cup squad, said his team's performance showed what the player meant for his team.

"Several beautiful symbols of power and energy and what Jota meant for the team. He was someone who believed, and we have (a) responsibility for Diogo and we are going to keep doing this," he told reporters.

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Meanwhile, Portugal survived a major scare against Croatia, with the match being decided deep into stoppage time. Goncalo Ramos headed home the winner to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory, while Cristiano Ronaldo had earlier levelled the scores from the penalty spot after Croatia's opener. The win sends Portugal into the Round of 16, where they will face Spain in one of the standout ties of the knockout stage.