Home / Sports / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo named Serie A player of the year again
football

Cristiano Ronaldo named Serie A player of the year again

Ronaldo won the prize in 2019 after his debut season at Juventus. The awards did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Soccer Football - Serie A - Cagliari v Juventus - Sardegna Arena, Cagliari, Italy - March 14, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/Files(REUTERS)

Cristiano Ronaldo was named the Italian league player of the year on Friday for the second successive time.

Ronaldo won the prize in 2019 after his debut season at Juventus. The awards did not take place last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo scored 31 goals in 33 league matches last season and helped Juventus to a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title.

"At the beginning it was hard to play in empty stadiums, but the aim was to win, and we did it," the 36-year-old Ronaldo said.

"I am happy and lucky. Persistence, confidence, work ethic, passion -- those are all the secrets that allow me to keep playing. I feel motivated and you have to be every year, otherwise you won't manage to win at 34, 35, 36 or 40 years old."

Juventus forward Cristiana Girelli received the best female player award.

Atalanta's Gian Piero Gasperini took home the coach prize and his side was team of the year. Atalanta finished third in Serie A for the second straight season and also reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UEFA to probe claims that Rangers player was racially abused

Leeds end London hoodoo by beating Fulham 2-1 in EPL

Guardiola says no regrets over Sancho's Man City exit

Zidane says Liverpool draw not a distraction for Real Madrid

The Gran Galà del Calcio awards, which are voted for by a mix of footballers, coaches, referees and journalists, are normally presented at a glittering ceremony. Amid the ongoing pandemic, they were presented in a televised show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cristiano ronaldo juventus fc serie a
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP