Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes: Adidas ball sensor confirms who scored Portugal’s first FIFA World Cup goal vs URU

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo believed that he had got the final touch when the team took a lead in the Group H match against Uruguay on Monday night at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. But the goal was awarded to Bruno Fernandes, leaving Ronaldo unhappy. Portugal eventually won the match, but footage showed that Ronaldo had complained even after the game had ended. However, Adidas, the official ball manufacturer for the FIFA World Cup have confirmed who scored that goal against Uruguay.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It happened in the 54th minute of the game when Fernandes curled in a cross from the left plank to find Ronaldo inside the box. The Portugal captain leaped high to make contact as the ball flew into the net, putting the 2016 Euro Cup winners ahead in the game.

Although he did not do his trademark 'SIUU' style, Ronaldo celebrated his goal, only to find that the giant screen reflected Fernandes' name. The goal would have made Ronaldo the joint highest goal-scorer in World Cup history for Portugal, but he was denied.

ALSO READ: Watch: Did Ronaldo get a touch? Twitter roasts CR7 for claiming Fernandes' goal during Portugal vs Uruguay World Cup tie

Although, Portugal won the match with Fernandes completing a brace to guarantee Portugal a spot in the Round of 16, there was a debate on Twitter and among veterans on whether it was Ronaldo's goal. However, on Tuesday, Adidas confirmed whether Ronaldo did score that goal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Daily Mail, Adidas released a statement saying: “In the match between Portugal and Uruguay, using the Connected Ball Technology housed in adidas’s Al Rihla Official Match Ball, we are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game.

“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements and in the attached graphic.

“The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON