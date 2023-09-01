Cristiano Ronaldo posts Herbalife ad on X, gets pushback through community notes

On Thursday(IST), Cristiano Ronaldo took to "X"(formerly Twitter) and posted a video ad of Herbalife which is a sports nutrition company. The 38-year-old emphasised how the company's product "Herbalife24" help him stay fit and deliver his best performance for the sports of football.

Cristiano Ronaldo(REUTERS)

"Herbalife24 #CR7Drive is built different. Specifically formulated to drive me to perform at my best in every stadium around the world #Herbalife," Ronaldo captioned the video.

The video talks about the international superstar footballer, with the words: "The drive to be a best, the man is the best. The best performance with the best team for ten years and counting. "CR7Drive" formulated by Herbalife experts with Cristiano Ronaldo to help you perform, execute and live your best life".

Although the ad has received more than 20 million views on "X", it also invited the ire of netizens who slammed the company's products.

Netizens added a context about the ad, which read: "Herbalife operates a multilevel marketing scheme and its products have been linked to serious negative health effects,"

