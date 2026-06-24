Cristiano Ronaldo roars back with two goals as Portugal beat Uzbekistan 5-0 at the World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal roll to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan at the World Cup on Tuesday, bouncing back after a disappointing performance in the team’s opening match.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup Group K soccer match (AP Photo/Karen Warren)

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The 41-year-old Ronaldo World Cup with his goals, adding another impressive accomplishment to his storied career. He was named man of the match.

The victory gives Portugal four points in Group K. Colombia, which has three points in the group, plays Congo on Tuesday night in Guadalajara.

Some critics questioned if Ronaldo should remain in the starting lineup after a forgettable performance in Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Congo. But coach Roberto Martínez stuck with the superstar and his decision paid off almost immediately with Ronaldo putting the team up 1-0 in the sixth minute.

He put João Cancelo's cross into the net with his right foot to make his latest mark on history. Ronaldo then made his signature SIUUU celebration before running toward the bench and celebrating with his teammates.

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{{^usCountry}} Ronaldo scored again in the 39th minute when he got a pass from Bruno Fernandes and scored with his right foot just inside the near post to make it 3-0. Nuno Mendes had made it 2-0 off a free kick in the 17th minute. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ronaldo scored again in the 39th minute when he got a pass from Bruno Fernandes and scored with his right foot just inside the near post to make it 3-0. Nuno Mendes had made it 2-0 off a free kick in the 17th minute. {{/usCountry}}

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Portugal took a 4-0 lead on an own-goal in the 60th minute. Rafael Leão, who entered the game in the 83rd, extended the advantage to 5-0 in the 87th minute. He crouched down, smiled and posed for the camera after his score.

Uzbekistan midfielder Azizjon Ganiev looked to have scored in the 30th minute, but it was overturned after a video review showed Abbosbek Fayzullaev fouled João Cancelo just before the play.

While Martínez kept Ronaldo as a starter, he did make two changes to the lineup. He benched midfielder Bernardo Silva for João Félix and started defender Rúben Dias, who sat out the opener with an injury, over Tomas Araújo.

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Ronaldo had a great chance to score in the fourth minute when he took a cross from Mendes and just missed with his right foot as he slid to the grass. He shook his head and made a hand gesture indicating it was close.

But it wasn’t long before he scored put Portugal on top.

He had a chance for a hat trick at the end of second-half injury time, but his shot was just off.

Uzbekistan next plays on Saturday night in Atlanta against Congo. Portugal’s final group match is against Colombia on Saturday night in Miami.