Cristiano Ronaldo sends special gift for Rodrygo as Real Madrid star battles knee injury

Rodrygo Goes received a special gift from Cristiano Ronaldo during one of the most difficult phases of his career, with the injured Real Madrid forward sharing photos of signed Al Nassr shirts sent by the Portugal captain.

Rodrygo for Real Madrid, and Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr.(AFP)

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Rodrygo posted images on X, showing yellow Al-Nassr jerseys placed across his couch. Ronaldo’s No. 7 shirt was the main focus, carrying a handwritten message and signature from the former Real Madrid superstar. The Brazilian forward captioned the post, “Thank you, idol!” and tagged Ronaldo.

Ronaldo gesture gives Rodrygo morale boost

The post quickly drew attention from fans because of Rodrygo’s long-standing admiration for Ronaldo. Although the two never played together at Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s legacy at the club has shaped an entire generation of forwards. Rodrygo, who joined Madrid after Ronaldo’s departure, has often been seen as part of the next wave of attacking talent trying to carry the club’s modern identity forward.

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Rodrygo's post showing a signed jersey sent by Cristiano Ronaldo. (Rodrygo X)

{{^usCountry}} The timing of the gesture made it even more meaningful. Rodrygo has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in March, a setback that ended his club season and also ruled him out of Brazil’s World Cup plans. For a player entering what should have been one of the most important years of his career, the injury came as a heavy blow. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of the gesture made it even more meaningful. Rodrygo has been sidelined since suffering a serious knee injury in March, a setback that ended his club season and also ruled him out of Brazil’s World Cup plans. For a player entering what should have been one of the most important years of his career, the injury came as a heavy blow. {{/usCountry}}

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In that context, Cristiano Ronaldo’s gift was more than just a signed jersey. It was a public gesture of support from one of football’s biggest names to a player going through a long rehabilitation spell. The signed No. 7 jersey, with Ronaldo’s message visible in the photo, became the emotional centre of Rodrygo’s post.

Another Al Nassr shirt was also visible in the images. Alongside Ronaldo’s jersey, a No. 20 shirt with Ângelo’s name could be seen on the couch. But Rodrygo’s caption made clear that Ronaldo’s signed kit was the highlight of the delivery.

Ronaldo, now 41, remains one of the most influential figures in world football. His Real Madrid years remain the defining chapter of his club career, with the Portuguese forward leaving the Spanish giants as their all-time leading scorer and one of the central figures behind their Champions League dominance.

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Rodrygo’s connection to that legacy is obvious. He arrived at Real Madrid as a young Brazilian attacker and developed into a key figure in their forward line, often producing decisive moments in Europe and domestic competition. His injury, however, has paused that rise at a crucial stage.

Fans reacted warmly to the exchange, praising Ronaldo for the gesture and Rodrygo for openly acknowledging his admiration. During a period dominated by rehab, uncertainty and missed opportunities, the signed shirt offered a small but powerful reminder of support from an idol.

For Rodrygo, the road back remains long. But Ronaldo’s message arrived at the right time, giving the Real Madrid forward a morale boost as he works toward his return.

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