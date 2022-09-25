Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers horrific injury scare as CR7 leaves pitch covered in blood - Watch

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a nightmarish outing in the ongoing edition of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday. The Manchester United superstar suffered a massive injury scare during Portugal's A-Group 2 match against Czech Republic at the Fortuna Arena. Nicknamed CR7, the Portuguese goal machine endured a nasty blow to his face inside the first 12 minutes of the first half. Ronaldo was involved in a horrific collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik.

Anticipating a high ball, a leaping Vaclik completed a safe catch but ended up handing Ronaldo a brutal blow to his face. Ronaldo was left bloodied after the nasty incident in the first half of the one-sided contest. Despite suffering a horrific injury scare, Ronaldo made a brave comeback as the talismanic forward of Portugal assisted Diogo Jota in netting the final goal of the lopsided contest at the Fortuna Arena in Czech Republic.

The hit from Vaclik to Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/nsXtxs2qvX — Mohammed (@ZAJD01) September 24, 2022

Talking about the UEFA Nations League match between the European teams, Diego Dalot netted a brace while goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jota guided Portugal to a 4-0 win over Czech Republic. Dalot opened the scoring for Ronaldo & Co. in the 33rd minute of the game. Man United star Fernandes doubled Portugal's lead by scoring from a Mario Rui assist in first-half injury time. Ronaldo committed a handball inside his own area but Patrik Schick made a mess of his penalty kick by sending the ball onto the crossbar.

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a beautiful assist despite having an injury 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Zw0mm3LMi — CR Ashok (@CRAshok07) September 24, 2022

You Know What's Crazy Ronaldo Playing the Entire 90 Minutes despite getting injuries like this in his Career 🐐. pic.twitter.com/iujwWlw2dM — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) September 24, 2022

Dalot then completed his brace in the second half before Jota added his name on the scoresheet in the 82nd minute of the game. Ronaldo finished the game with an assist for the Liverpool star as the visitors have moved two points ahead of Spain. The 2010 World Cup winners suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland in their Group A2 match of the UEFA Nations League. Portugal will meet Spain on Wednesday.

