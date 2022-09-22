'Path is shorter from Barcelona...': Robert Lewandowski takes brutal 'Ballon d'Or' dig at Bayern Munich

Rubbing salt into the wound of Bundesliga fans and taking a sly dig at his former club, goal machine Robert Lewandowski feels that the road to individual success is somewhat 'shorter' from Barcelona than Bayern Munich. Lewandowski, who recently switched loyalties by leaving Bayern for Barca, has come up with an outrageous Ballon d'Or claim.

Barcelona's latest high-profile signing is convinced that he has boosted his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or by simply arriving at the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window. One of the greatest strikers of his generation, Lewandowski has become an instant fan favourite ever since the Poland international made his debut at Camp Nou this season.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo breaks silence on retirement talks ahead of World Cup

The former Bayern Munich striker has netted 11 goals for the Catalan giants in 8 matches across all competitions. The 34-year-old completed a €50 million (£42m/$51m) transfer in the summer transfer window after expressing his desire to leave Bayern Munich last season. Speaking at a press conference during the international break, Lewandowski opened up about winning his maiden Ballon d'Or at FC Barcelona.

Focusing on the bigger picture, Lewandowski pointed out that Barca has produced more Ballon d'Or winners than any other club in the modern era. Lewandowski ended up claiming that the Ballon d'Or journey is much shorter from Barcelona than his previous club.

"I know that Barcelona are a team where the most players have won it. I think the path is shorter from Barcelona than from Bayern [Munich]," Lewandowski was quoted as saying by Marca. Former Barcelona captain Lionel Messi defeated Lewandowski to win his record-extending Ballon d'Or trophy in 2021.

Lewandowski is among the 30 finalists for the Ballon d'Or 2022 award. Talking more about his sensational move to Barcelona from Bayern, the star forward of the Polish national team said that he feels like a child with new toys at the Camp Nou.

“It's like having new toys and playing with them. From my first days in Barcelona I felt I was in the right place at the right time. I feel very comfortable, not only because of the club, but also because of the atmosphere,” Lewandowski said.

"My teammates, staff... everyone treats me well. Everything makes me feel very privileged. To always have the opportunity to be at clubs like this is an added value not only for the coming months and years, but for the rest of my life," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON