Cristiano Ronaldo to enter scripted television with Thierry Henry in new British football drama led by Damian Lewis

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking another major step beyond the football pitch, with the Portugal great set to executive produce and appear in a new scripted television drama centred on the world of British football.

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon debut as an actor. (X images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 41-year-old will be involved in Day 1s, a drama following the life of a fictional elite football agent, with former Arsenal and France great Thierry Henry also expected to feature. Homeland and Billions star Damian Lewis will lead the series as agent Stanley Dalton.

According to The Sun, filming has already begun at Barnet FC's The Hive Stadium in north-west London, with Henry pictured at the venue during production. Ronaldo is expected to make an appearance in the series alongside his role behind the camera as an executive producer.

The project represents Ronaldo's first reported acting credit in a scripted production outside advertising campaigns and video games, opening up another avenue for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner while he continues his playing career with Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Ronaldo's television move gathers serious star power

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Day 1s is based on a concept created by football agent Darren Dein, who represents Henry and is also serving as one of the project's executive producers. Rather than following actual footballers, the series will revolve around Dalton and the world surrounding a powerful football agent, offering a fictional look inside the business and personalities behind the British game. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day 1s is based on a concept created by football agent Darren Dein, who represents Henry and is also serving as one of the project's executive producers. Rather than following actual footballers, the series will revolve around Dalton and the world surrounding a powerful football agent, offering a fictional look inside the business and personalities behind the British game. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Lewis, who has also starred in Band of Brothers, will take the central role, while British rapper Dave and actor Carlotta Banat are among the other names reported to be involved. The production is already attracting attention because of the unusual combination of football and Hollywood figures attached to it. An industry source quoted by The Sun claimed the project could trigger strong competition among streaming platforms, although no broadcaster, streaming service or release date has yet been confirmed.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The series is being produced through UR•Marv, the independent film studio Ronaldo launched with Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn in April 2025.

The partnership had already moved beyond the planning stage when it was announced, with Ronaldo and Vaughn having financed and produced two action films together and a third in development.

"This is an exciting chapter for me, as I look ahead to new ventures in business," Ronaldo said when UR•Marv was launched last year. Vaughn was equally enthusiastic about their partnership, saying Ronaldo had "created stories on the pitch that I could never have written" as the pair outlined plans to create films together.

Also Read: Real Madrid turn to Rodri after World Cup heroics as Manchester City risk losing star entering final contract year

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Day 1s now significantly expands those ambitions by taking Ronaldo into scripted television. The move comes while Ronaldo remains an active player. He continues to captain Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, with his current contract running until 2027, rather than entering television only after retirement.

The choice of Barnet as one of the filming locations also places the production firmly inside English football surroundings. The Hive is home to Barnet, who will compete in League Two during the 2026-27 season.

Ronaldo has spent years building businesses and a global brand away from football, but Day 1s represents a markedly different venture. Instead of simply lending his image to a project, he will be involved behind the scenes while also stepping in front of the camera. With Ronaldo, Henry, Lewis and Vaughn among the high-profile figures attached and filming already underway, Day 1s is emerging as one of the more ambitious crossovers yet between elite football and scripted television.