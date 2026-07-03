Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from international football after 2026 FIFA World Cup: ‘This is his last dance’

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to retire from international football after the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to his sister Katia. Ronaldo is currently part of Portugal's ongoing campaign as they face Croatia in the Round of 32. The Al Nassr star bagged a brace against Uzbekistan, but has been facing criticism due to his lack of movement in the final third.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to retire from international football after the 2026 World Cup. (REUTERS)

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He is already 41, and many fans expected the 2026 World Cup to be his last.

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‘This is his last dance’: Cristiano Ronaldo's sister

Speaking to Sport TV, Katia said, "Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source... this is his last dance."

Defending her brother from recent criticism, she said, “For intelligent people, those who like football, they have to like Ronaldo. They are the ones who end up losing out. He has been dominating for more than 20 years. Look where we are, the Aveiro family... and where we come from. Look at the suffering my mother went through... Do you think criticism will affect our happiness? Never!”

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{{^usCountry}} “The most important thing is to enjoy these twenty-something years that we have lived. I am incredibly proud. I was in Qatar, I am here. It is an enormous source of pride. I have confidence and we will smile in the end. He is confident; he is less nervous than we are. I felt good energy and confidence. For us, the fans, that comforts us. We can trust. Spain in the round of 16? Whoever comes, we will have to face them and we have to be prepared,” she further added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The most important thing is to enjoy these twenty-something years that we have lived. I am incredibly proud. I was in Qatar, I am here. It is an enormous source of pride. I have confidence and we will smile in the end. He is confident; he is less nervous than we are. I felt good energy and confidence. For us, the fans, that comforts us. We can trust. Spain in the round of 16? Whoever comes, we will have to face them and we have to be prepared,” she further added. {{/usCountry}}

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In recent press conferences, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez said Ronaldo could feature in the 2030 World Cup as well. But Portuguese Football Federation chief Pedro Proenca said it would be a surprise if Ronaldo played at the 2030 World Cup and that it was highly unlikely.

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Ronaldo's older sister, Katia Aveiro, is known for his outspoken personality. She is a Portuguese singer and also an influencer on social media. During the ongoing World Cup, she slammed Ronaldo's teammates after Portugal's 1-1 draw vs DR Congo, blaming Bruno Fernandes. While many fans and pundits were criticising Ronaldo for his lack of movement in the final third, Katia launched a scathing attack on Fernandes. She claimed that he wasn't performing up to his usual Manchester United standards when playing for Portugal.

She is one of Ronaldo's fiercest defenders when it comes to dealing with criticism. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, after Fernando Santos benched Ronaldo during the knockout stages, she criticised the decision. She accused fans of forgetting his contributions to Portuguese football.