FIFA World Cup: Spain outclass Austria 3-0 as Oyarzabal steals the show with brace

Spain cruised to a 3-0 victory against Austria in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture in Los Angeles. The European champions were totally dominant throughout the match, with Mikel Oyarzabal getting a brace. With Pedri, Dani Olmo and Rodri in midfield, the Spaniards controlled possession and sliced through the Austrian backline with ease. Meanwhile, Lamine Yamal was given acres of space on the flanks, tormenting Austria. Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates with Gavi after completing his brace. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Spain created plenty of chances in the opening stages and was in total control before the first hydration break. Also, Marc Cucerella thought he scored from a Yamal corner, but Pau Cubarsi was judged to have encroached on the Austrian goalkeeper.

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Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, as Pedri sent a ball wide left to Cucurella. The left back sent a low cross, and Oyarzabal side-footed it past the goalkeeper with ease. Just before half-time, Alex Baena almost made it 2-0, but his free-kick rattled the crossbar.

In the second half, Spain continued to hunt for the second goal, and then in the 66th minute, Baena's cross found Pedro Porro, who headed it past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Spain didn't stop to defend after scoring their second goal, and continued to chase a third. Then, in the 89th minute, Cucurella once again proved to be the provider as he sent a low cross, and an unmarked Oyarzabal wrapped up proceedings, to make it 3-0.

The defeat saw Austria continue their search for their first knockout-stage win since their third-place finish in 1954. Meanwhile, Yamal played 85 minutes in his longest outing since mid-April following a hamstring tear.

‘I’m happy to have helped the team for us to go through another round’: Mikel Oyarzabal Speaking after the match, Oyarzabal said, "I’m happy to have helped the team for us to go through another round. Now just rest and get ready for the next one. It was a complicated match. We knew that it was going to be difficult against a very physical team, but we had a very good day and played a good match."

Meanwhile, Spain's head coach, Luis De La Fuente, said, "The great teams step up when it’s needed. We played a great match. We came close to perfection, but we must keep improving. There is always room for improvement, because every upcoming match will be very difficult."