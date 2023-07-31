Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Ranking top 10 Manchester United signings in post-Alex Ferguson era

Manchester United ended their six-year trophy drought last season under the tutelage of new manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has already made some crucial signings this summer in the form of Mason Mount and Andre Onana. The Red Devils are on the verge of completing a move for 20-year-old Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund. It may still be a bit too early to talk about the impact of these signings but there is no doubt about the fact that Manchester United’s approach in the summer transfer window has been sensible.

A look at Manchester United’s 10 crucial signings following Alex Ferguson’s departure(AFP-Reuters)

It will not even be an exaggeration to say that they have perhaps had the most fruitful summer transfer window since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club 10 years back. As Manchester United aim to form a strong squad ahead of the next season, it is time to take a look at their top-10 signings in the post-Ferguson era.

10. Alejandro Garnacho

These are still early days for Alejandro Garnacho but the signs are promising. The amount paid by the Old Trafford-based outfit, £100,000 ($128,000) in compensation to Atletico Madrid for the teenager in 2020, looks like a real steal now. The Argentine international has already justified his signing by registering five goals and as many assists during his first season under Erik ten Hag.

9. Ander Herrera

The Spanish midfielder signed a four-year contract with Manchester United in 2014. He was manager Louis van Gaal’s first signing. Herrera went on to become Manchester United fans’ player of the season in 2017 having won the League Cup and Europa League. He left Manchester United in 2019 having made 189 appearances for the club.

8. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scripted a famous return to Old Trafford ahead of the 2021-22 season. His second stint with Manchester United had been marred by controversies but the five-time Ballon d’Or winner continued scoring goals at will. He ended the 2021-22 season as Manchester United’s highest goal scorer (18) in the Premier League.

7. Raphael Varane

Manchester United had to shell out £50m ($64m) for French defender Raphael Varane. Coming in as an established centre-back, Varane had a challenging task of repairing Manchester United’s shambolic defence. While injury did rule him out from several matches, Varane’s impact has been best understood when he was not available in the playing XI. Out of 12 matches Manchester United lost last season, Varane did not take part in seven games.

6. Juan Mata

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes’ second signing at the club was Juan Mata. The Spaniard never enjoyed a flamboyant, chest-thumping presence but he did offer stability to Manchester United midfield. Mata represented Manchester United in 285 games and brought some much-needed creativity in an attacking midfielder role.

5. Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is a brave defender, known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. There were doubts when the Argentine arrived on English shores because of his height but Martinez has displayed how vertical advantages are not always essential to be a bossy defender. His clinical tackles and timely interceptions have already made him one of the most-preferred center-backs in the team. Known to be a vocal leader, the World Cup winner can also handle the role of a defensive midfielder.

4. Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw has had a very topsy-turvy career at Old Trafford. Lampooned by Jose Mourinho, the left-back made a memorable comeback over the last few years. In Ten Hag’s plan of things, he is one of the first names on the team sheet. It does not harm that Shaw can also easily fit into central defence when the need arises. He was signed by Manchester United for £30m ($38m) in 2014 from Southampton and has been one of the most consistent performers in the last six years.

3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Swedish talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic was 34 when he signed for Manchester United in 2016. For someone like Ibrahimovic, age was just a mere number. Proving the veracity of the adage, Ibrahimovic netted 28 goals in his first Manchester United season. Ibrahimovic scored a brace in the League Cup final victory against Southampton in 2017.

2. Casemiro

With an urgent need to reshape and bolster the midfield, Manchester United acquired the services of Casemiro last year. The English side paid Real Madrid £60m ($77m) for the Brazilian international. Casemiro is the beating heart of Ten Hag’s midfield, he can break attacks, construe forays into opposition territory, and even pop in for a goal once in a while.

1. Bruno Fernandes

There can be no argument about Bruno Fernandes being Manchester United’s best signing in the post-Alex Ferguson era. Bruno’s goal-scoring abilities were well-known even before he arrived at Manchester United in 2020 from Sporting. With 64 goals, the Portuguese midfielder was the club’s leading poacher in the 2020-21 season. In terms of providing assists also, Bruno has proved to be effective in the middle of the pitch. Ten Hag rates him very highly, evident from the fact that Bruno has been handed over the captain’s armband for the next season.

