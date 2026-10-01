Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal fallout exposed: The promise Jesus broke, Ronaldo's anger and meeting before shock exit

Cristiano Ronaldo's shock exit from the Portugal camp sent speculation into overdrive. Will he return for the remaining matches in the Nations League campaign? Has he already played his last game for Portugal? But more than that, questions have centred on what really unravelled inside the Portuguese camp to trigger Ronaldo's surprise decision, especially after the star footballer said he would reveal it all “in due time.”
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According to a report by Portuguese media outlet A Bola, the situation began after the match against Norway. Ronaldo was benched for the entire game. He was initially told that he would not get any minutes, before coach Jorge Jesus informed him that he would be brought on in the second half for approximately 30 minutes. That was why Ronaldo was seen warming up on the sidelines.
The report said Ronaldo and Jesus met on Tuesday at the Portugal team hotel in Malmo, Sweden, to address the situation that had arisen after the Norway game. Ronaldo had been visibly frustrated during the match and was seen leaving the ground after the final whistle without joining his teammates on the field.
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Deep Dive
What caused Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from the Portugal training camp?
Cristiano Ronaldo's departure was triggered by coach Jorge Jesus's decision to bench him for the match against Norway and the subsequent announcement that he would not start against Denmark.
Did Cristiano Ronaldo announce his retirement from international football after leaving the Portugal camp?
No, Ronaldo has not officially announced his retirement from international football, despite speculation that his departure might signal the end of his international career.
What did Ronaldo say about revealing the reasons for his departure from the national team?
Ronaldo stated that he would reveal the truth behind his departure 'in due time' and expressed his good wishes to his teammates.
The conversation between Ronaldo and Jesus, according to A Bola, ended on a positive note. However, Ronaldo did not return to training with the rest of the squad after the Norway game.
The report also revealed that the situation surrounding Ronaldo had caused unrest within the Portugal camp. Pedro Proença, president of the Portuguese Football Federation, was scheduled to travel to the Azores to watch the U-21 team in action against Gibraltar, but instead remained in Copenhagen to help resolve the situation.
But it never happened.
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On Wednesday, Ronaldo departed the Portuguese camp, with no confirmation yet over whether he will return or what his decision means for his international future.
Earlier, a separate Portuguese media outlet had reported that Ronaldo had already played his last game for Portugal — against Wales in the Group D opener of the Nations League — and claimed that his decision was “irreversible.”
However, Ronaldo himself has not announced his international retirement.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
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Home/Sports/Football/Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal fallout exposed: The promise Jesus broke, Ronaldo's anger and meeting before shock exit
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