Cristiano Ronaldo's shock Portugal camp exit sparks 'irreversible' retirement talk: Was Wales his final game for his country?

Cristiano Ronaldo's shock exit from the Portugal national team camp ahead of the group game against Denmark in Copenhagen sparked wild speculation that the star footballer is done with his international career and unlikely to return for the later stages of the ongoing Nations League.
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According to a report in the Portuguese media outlet 'Ojogo', Ronaldo not only left the camp but also the hotel where the national team is staying in Copenhagen. The report cited the decision not to return to the Portugal team is "irreversible", implying that the Nations League group-stage opener against Wales will go down in history as his last appearance in international football.
Ronaldo had earlier confirmed on social media that he left the Portugal camp following a discussion with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), Pedro Proença, after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that he won't start in the game against Denmark on Thursday.
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Deep Dive
What reasons did Cristiano Ronaldo give for leaving the Portugal national team camp?
Ronaldo stated he would explain the reasons for his departure 'in due time' following a discussion with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation and after the coach confirmed he would not start against Denmark.
Could Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the Portugal camp indicate his retirement from international football?
While Ronaldo's departure raised questions about his future, there has been no official confirmation of his retirement from international football, and he has not publicly announced any such decision.
What was the coach Jorge Jesus's stance on Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the team?
Coach Jorge Jesus emphasized that the final decision on team selection rests with him and noted that Ronaldo had accepted this decision, confirming that Gonçalo Ramos would start over him in the game against Denmark.
The 41-year-old, however, promised to reveal all the details behind his shock decision in "due time"and concluded his statement by wishing his Portugal teammates luck.
"Following the national team coach's press conference, and after a conversation with the president of the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), I have made the decision to leave the national team training camp," wrote the Al Nassr forward. "In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that motivated my departure from the national team, to which I have always been dedicated. Now it's time to wish good luck to Portugal and to all my teammates, without exception."
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Earlier this year, Ronaldo, who has 979 career goals, said that the current season in the Saudi Pro League will be the last of his professional career. He had also said that the 2026 World Cup would be the last of his career, although he never mentioned when his last would be for Portugal.
Ronaldo played just one match since the World Cup, against Wales on September 25 in Lisbon, where he endured a frustrating night after missing a slew of chances: five of his seven efforts missed the target, and a second-half effort was ruled out by a VAR intervention. He was substituted in the 67th minutes.
Jesus had benched Ronaldo for the match against Norway, where Goncalo Ramos played in his stead in Portugal's 2-1 win.
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Home/Sports/Football/Cristiano Ronaldo's shock Portugal camp exit sparks 'irreversible' retirement talk: Was Wales his final game for his country?
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