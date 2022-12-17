Croatia vs Morocco Football Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule Today: When and Where to watch on TV and online

Croatia will face off against Morocco in the third place play-off match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday, December 17. Morocco will aim to become the first African country to get third place in the history of the tournament while Croatia would look to end their campaign on a high with a win in the match.

Both the teams had an invincible run in the tournament before getting defeated in the semi-finals. Co-incidentally, both Morocco and Croatia were in Group F where the African nation had topped the group and Croatia had taken the second place. In the semi-final, Morocco lost to France while Croatia's run was ended by Argentina.

2018 runner-up Croatia have Luka Modric and Ivan Perisic as key players among others while Morocco will be riding on the brilliance of Achraf Hakimi, Hakim Ziyech and Youssef En-Nesyri. Croatia are currently ranked no.12 in the world while Morocco is at the 22nd place. But Morocco have punched above its weight to beat the likes of Spain and Belgium in the tournament and taking the same into consideration, Croatia would have to produce their best game.

Here the live streaming details:-

When will the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match take place?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will take place on Saturday, December 17.

Where will the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match take place?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will take place at Khalifa International Stadium.

What time will will the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match start?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will start at 8.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels in India will broadcast live the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match?

The Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match will be broadcast live via Sports18, Sports18 HD channels in India.

Where will the live streaming of Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match be available in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream the Croatia vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Third Place play-off match in India. Follow live coverage here https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football.

