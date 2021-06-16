Denmark vs Belgium: Danish coach expects Eriksen to watch match in hospital

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand expects Christian Eriksen to wear his match jersey while watching the team’s European Championship game against Belgium from the hospital.

Denmark faces the Belgians in Copenhagen on Thursday in the team’s first game since Eriksen’s collapse against Finland.

Hjulmand says “I think he’ll be in his shirt and watch the game.”

Hjulmand also pointed out that the hospital treating Eriksen is so close to Parken Stadium that the midfielder will be able to “hear everything” during the game. Fans are planning a standing ovation for Eriksen during the 10th minute of the game in honor of his No. 10 shirt.

ALSO READ: Denmark ready to 'show who we are' vs Belgium at Euro 2020

Eriksen had collapsed to the ground in the 42nd minute of Denmark's opening Euro 2020 encounter against Finland. He was given CPR by medical staff even as Danish players formed a ring around the mid-fielder as he received critical and immediate medical help.

Eriksen remains in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest during Denmark’s game against Finland on Saturday, when he had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator on the field.

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen wrote in a message that was shared by the Danish soccer association on Twitter.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances,” he added. “I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark.”

The message was accompanied by a photo of the 29-year-old Eriksen giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

Denmark, which lost to Finland 1-0, next plays Belgium on Thursday.



