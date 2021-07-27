Derby County manager Wayne Rooney injures his own player with a tackle in training, midfielder out for 3 months

Derby County's pre-season has just gotten worse. After having just nine senior players available to train two weeks before the start of the season, manager Wayne Rooney decided to join his wards in training to make up the numbers. The result, however, did not prove to be fruitful as he ended up injuring his own player, who will now sit out for three months.

According to report, Manchester United legend Rooney went in at midfielder Jason Knight with a half-challenge and ended up injuring his ankle. The incident took place last week when the limited squad was training at Pennyhill Park in Surrey.

ALSO READ| Manchester United manager Solskjaer signs new three-year contract

Irish international Knight was a key member Rooney's team last season, missing only three games in the entire season.

Derby County had a close brush with relegation last season as the Rams finished just one spot above the demotion zone. After 11 wins and draws, each, and 24 defeats in 46 games, the side finished 21st in the points table.

In the other half of the table, Brentford, Watford and Norwich City finished in the top three, with Norwich winning the Championship, to earn promotions to the Premier League.

ALSO READ| Barcelona and Neymar reach legal settlement over disputes

Meanwhile, Rooney is preparing for his full season with the Rams. Having taken up the role of player-coach in November 2020, the former England striker got the Derby job on a permanent basis after England's record goal-scorer retiring from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.

"Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me," Rooney had said in January earlier this year. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.” Rooney returned to England after a stint at DC United to last January join a Derby team that has been out of the Premier League since 2008.