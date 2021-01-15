Wayne Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager
Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after England's record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.
The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who took temporary charge of Derby in November, is now focusing on his coaching career.
“Despite other offers I knew instinctively Derby County was the place for me," Rooney said Friday. “I can promise everyone involved in the club and all our fans, my staff and I will leave no stone unturned in achieving the potential I have witnessed over the last 12 months of this historic football club.” Rooney returned to England after a stint at DC United to last January join a Derby team that has been out of the Premier League since 2008.
“Our recent upturn in results under Wayne was married together with some positive performances, notably the 2-0 home win over Swansea City and the 4-0 victory at Birmingham City,” Derby CEO Stephen Pearce said. “During that nine-game run we also dramatically improved their defensive record and registered five clean sheets in the process, while in the attacking third we became more effective and ruthless too.
“Those foundations have provided a platform for the club to build on in the second half of the season under Wayne's guidance.” Rooney scored a record 253 goals for United after moving from Everton as an 18-year-old in 2004, winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup once, the League Cup three times, the Champions League once and the Europa League in his last season there.
The striker not only overtook Bobby Charlton as United's record goal-scorer but he also eclipsed the World Cup winner with England, scoring 53 goals in 120 appearances.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
