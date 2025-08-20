Diamond Harbour stun East Bengal 2-1 to set up Durand Cup final against North East United

Second-half strikes from Mikel Idiakez and Joby Justin fired debutants Diamond Harbour FC to a 2-1 win over East Bengal on Wednesday, sealing a spot in the 134th Durand Cup final against NorthEast United FC. Diamond Harbour FC players celebrate their victory against East Bengal FC during Durand Cup 2025 semifinal match.(PTI)

Anwar Ali had drawn parity for the Red & Golds moments after Idiakez's spectacular back-volley had given the Diamonds the lead.

The Diamonds had the better of exchanges in the first-half and nearing 20 minutes, Joby had a first shot at goal from close but was easily thwarted by Prabhsukan Gill in the East Bengal goal. Anwar then also had his first strike at goal in the 22nd minute, but just missed.

East Bengal did finish the half the stronger of the two, with a Mahesh cross getting Diamantakos to head one which went out and then again the Manipuri’s shot hitting the bar in the second minute of extended time.

In the second half, the Red & Golds kept pressing with Bipin hitting over from close, forcing Vicuna into bringing in both fresh and experienced legs in Girik Khosla, Melroy Assisi and Angousana in place of Narzary, Sairuatkima and Samuel respectively.

Against the run of play, Diamond’s Idiakez scored a wonderful goal. Paul took the free-kick from the left, only for Anwar to try and clear with his head.

The ball looped across the goal and Idiakez, with his back towards the goal, executed a back-volley to perfection, giving the tournament debutants the lead for the first time in the match.

Anwar however, made amends almost instantly, collecting the ball inside his half and then meandering ahead on his own, before firing a missile from 40-yards out which Mirshad could only palm towards his goal. A vicious last minute curve and power in the shot, gave the Diamond keeper no chance.

Moroccan Basim Rashid was also brought on by Vicuna in place of Saul Crespo, in an effort to break the deadlock, but the Diamonds it was who would do it instead, going ahead again off an Angousana corner, a melee inside the box saw Joby tap in from close.