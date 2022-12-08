Did Cristiano Ronaldo threaten Portugal camp? Portuguese FA issues statement before FIFA World Cup clash vs Morocco

Portuguese Football Federation have responded to reports which suggested that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national squad after the veteran forward started the FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Switzerland on the bench. One of the greatest players in the history of the game, goal machine Ronaldo was dropped from the starting XI by head coach Fernando Santos when the 2016 UEFA Euro winners squared off against the Swiss in their Round of 16 match at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Ronaldo's 31-match streak came to an end after the former Manchester United star didn't start Portugal's first knockout match at the Qatar World Cup. Ronaldo was asked to warm the bench for the first time in a major tournament since 2008. The 37-year-old was used as a late substitute by head coach Santos in Portugal's comfortable win over Switzerland at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

According to a report filed by Record, the talismanic forward had a heated conversation with head coach Santos after appearing for Portugal from the bench. Reacting to the sensational reports about Ronaldo, the Portuguese FA has issued a strong statement ahead of the quarter-final meeting between Portugal and Morocco in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

“News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach. The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the National Team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team in Qatar. Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team," the Portuguese FA said in a statement.

Nicknamed CR7, the former Real Madrid and Juventus superstar is the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 118 goals for Portugal. Ronaldo-led Portugal will meet giant killers Morocco in the quarter-final stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Saturday at the Al Thumama Stadium.

"Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup. The National Team - players, coaches and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup.” the Portuguese FA added.

