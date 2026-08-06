Diego Forlan takes interim charge of Uruguay after Biesla's exit as national icon begins high-stakes coaching audition

Diego Forlán has been appointed interim head coach of Uruguay’s senior national team, marking the former striker’s return to the set-up more than a decade after he helped define one of the country’s most successful footballing generations.

Diego Forlan joins Uruguay as the interim head coach. (AFP)

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The Uruguayan Football Association confirmed that Forlán will take charge of the senior side while also assuming responsibility for the country’s Under-20 team. His senior-team appointment is expected to run until at least March 2027, when the federation is due to hold its presidential elections.

The incoming administration will then decide whether Forlán should continue permanently or whether Uruguay should appoint a more experienced coach for the next phase of their international cycle.

Forlán replaces Marcelo Bielsa following Uruguay’s disappointing group-stage elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Bielsa’s contract subsequently expired, bringing an end to a turbulent tenure that had become increasingly strained amid questions over his methods and relationship with sections of the squad.

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{{^usCountry}} Uruguay failed to reach the knockout stage after collecting only two points from their three group matches. The early exit intensified scrutiny of Bielsa and persuaded the federation to move in a markedly different direction. Forlán handed dual Uruguay responsibility {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uruguay failed to reach the knockout stage after collecting only two points from their three group matches. The early exit intensified scrutiny of Bielsa and persuaded the federation to move in a markedly different direction. Forlán handed dual Uruguay responsibility {{/usCountry}}

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Forlán will begin work immediately with Uruguay’s Under-20 players, with the federation seeking to create a clearer pathway between its youth and senior teams.

His principal assignment with the age-group side will be the 2027 South American Under-20 Championship, where Uruguay will seek qualification for the Under-20 World Cup.

With the senior team, Forlán is expected to oversee Uruguay’s friendly programme during the September-October and November international windows, with further fixtures likely to follow in March 2027.

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The arrangement effectively gives the 47-year-old an opportunity to audition for the permanent position. His work with both squads will be assessed before the federation decides on its longer-term coaching structure.

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Santiago Espasandín and former Uruguay midfielder Diego Pérez will serve as Forlán’s assistants. Marco Mansulino has been appointed fitness coach, Ignacio Bordad will work with the goalkeepers and Gabriel Skrilec will operate as video analyst.

Pérez’s inclusion further strengthens the connection with Uruguay’s celebrated generation of the late 2000s and early 2010s. He played alongside Forlán at the 2010 World Cup and during the country’s victorious 2011 Copa América campaign.

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The appointment nevertheless represents a considerable gamble by Uruguay.

Forlán has limited managerial experience, having previously coached Peñarol and second-division club Atenas de San Carlos. His two club spells produced a combined record of eight victories, eight draws and seven defeats from 23 matches.

He has not held a professional coaching position since leaving Atenas in 2021 and has never previously managed at international level.

Uruguay are therefore placing considerable faith in Forlán’s leadership, stature and knowledge of the national-team environment rather than an extensive coaching record.

As a player, Forlán scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for Uruguay. He won the Golden Ball as the best player at the 2010 World Cup after inspiring his country to the semi-finals and was also part of the side that lifted the Copa América a year later.

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His appointment signals a clear change in approach following the Bielsa era. Uruguay have moved away from one of world football’s most experienced and tactically demanding coaches and turned instead to a national icon whose primary task will be to restore confidence, reconnect the senior side with its identity and oversee the emergence of its next generation.

The coming months will determine whether Forlán’s emotional connection with Uruguay can be translated into a convincing coaching project — and whether an interim appointment ultimately becomes a permanent one.