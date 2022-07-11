‘Don’t want to say the words, but…’: Erling Haaland reignites rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United

Having joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for 51 million euros in the ongoing summer transfer window, Erling Haaland made a big statement during his official unveiling. The Norway international was asked during his official presentation about which team he was looking forward to facing in his debut Premier League campaign. Winning over fans with his epic reply, Haaland quipped, "I don't want to say the words, but... Manchester United."

"I'm looking forward to it, I'm sure we are going to have a good time together."

"The expectations for this season is to come into the team, to get to know everyone and to make connections. And to have fun - when I have fun I score goals", he further added.

Since his Dortmund debut in January 2020, Haaland has registered 85 goals in 88 fixtures. Also, he was last season's top scorer in the UEFA Champions League and Nations League as well. Meanwhile, he finished the previous Bundesliga season with 22 goals.

Due to his brilliant form for Dortmund, Haaland has continuously attracted interest from Europe's top clubs. According to SportBible, Haaland decided to join City due to Pep Guardiola's philosophy. " Signed a five-year deal so we have to start there. In the end, I just had the feeling in my stomach, the feeling with the way they play, everything, I had the feeling for City. I played against them last year and when you meet it is completely different to the TV. I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes and it is like, '(Ilkay) Gundogan please stop playing tiki-taka'. It is a different level how they play and that is what I want to be a part of", he said.

