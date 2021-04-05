Home / Sports / Football / Dortmund's Moukoko ruled out for rest of the season due to injury
Dortmund's Moukoko ruled out for rest of the season due to injury

Reuters | , Berlin
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko: File photo(Pool via REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund's teenage striker Youssoufa Moukoko has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a ligament injury, the club said on Monday.

Moukoko is the youngest player to score in the Bundesliga after netting in December against Union Berlin at the age of 16.

He injured his leg in the last training session with Germany's Under-21 squad last month ahead of the Under-21 European Championship and was initially expected to recover in a few days.

Moukoko's absence is a blow for Dortmund, who are at risk of missing out on Champions League football next season following Saturday's 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt that left them fifth in the Bundesliga, seven points off fourth place with seven games left.

Dortmund take on Manchester City on Tuesday in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Moukoko is also the youngest player to play in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
