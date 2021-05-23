Home / Sports / Football / Dutch begin Euro 2020 preparations with three-day camp
football

Dutch begin Euro 2020 preparations with three-day camp

Coach Frank de Boer last week named 34 players in a preliminary squad ahead of next month’s tournament and most are expected for the start of a two-phase preparation plan.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Netherlands caretaker coach Frank De Boer.(Pool via REUTERS)

The Netherlands begin their European Championship preparations on Monday as an expansive list of players are scheduled to assemble for a three-day camp.

Coach Frank de Boer last week named 34 players in a preliminary squad ahead of next month’s tournament and most are expected for the start of a two-phase preparation plan.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake and Manchester United's Donny van de Beek will miss the initial training sessions as their clubs will feature in next week's Champions League and Europa League finals respectively.

The players will break on Wednesday after which De Boer will finalise his 26-man squad, who then reassemble to travel to Portugal on Saturday.

There had been doubts over a planned training camp on the Algarve because of COVID-19 travel restrictions but the Dutch football association has confirmed it will go ahead, including a friendly against Scotland in Faro on June 2.

The Netherlands will spend a week in Portugal before returning for a last warm-up friendly in Enschede against Georgia on June 6.

Their opening Group C match is against Ukraine in Amsterdam on June 13.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP