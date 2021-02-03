IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / East Bengal coach Fowler suspended for making remarks against ISL referees
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
football

East Bengal coach Fowler suspended for making remarks against ISL referees

  • Fowler was handed the punishment by the All-India Football Federation's disciplinary committee.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST

East Bengal football club's high-profile English coach Robbie Fowler was on Wednesday suspended for four matches and fined 5 lakh after being found guilty of making "insulting" remarks against Indian referees at the ongoing ISL but the World Cupper insisted there was nothing racist about his outburst.

Fowler was handed the punishment by the All-India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee headed by senior lawyer Ushanath Banerjee and comprising Dr Madhav Milan Ghosh, Harsh Vora and Prateek Chadda. Fowler was in the dock for stating that he was "not sure whether the Referees have an Anti-English thing or Anti East Bengal thing" in the ISL being conducted in Goa.

"The Committee held such utterances and publications are gross inconceivable derogatory and contemptuous aspersions apart from blatant malice on the part of Mr. Fowler and tends to offend the dignity, reputation and image of the Referees in India," read the disciplinary panel's detailed order which is in PTI's possession.

The panel asked him to explain what he meant by his statement. Fowler, according to the committee, did not respond and "said that he never intended to make any racist remarks and no malice was ever intended."

The Liverpool legend had made the controversial remark after East Bengal's 1-1 draw against a 10-man FC Goa in Margaon on January 29. He was charged under Articles 50.4, 58 and 59.1 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. Of these, article 59.1 specifically deals with offences related to racist remarks.

"...sanctions under Article 59(1)(a) of the Disciplinary Code could have been reasonably imposed upon Mr. Fowler, but the Committee withheld such sanction for the time being...," the order read.

The AIFF panel instead "imposed sanctions of suspension of four matches upon Mr. Robert Fowler with immediate effect and a fine of Rs.5,00,000/ as codified under Article 58 of the Disciplinary Code, to be paid forthwith."

East Bengal had, earlier in the day, backed Fowler and denied that he was charged for making allegedly racist remarks. Fowler has expressed his displeasure with refereeing on more than one occasion in this edition of the league, which is his first.

The 45-year-old had remarked that the referees probably need a "bit of help" after East Bengal were denied at least two penalties in a 0-2 loss against NorthEast United FC in December.

Then, after a goalless draw against Chennaiyin FC in January, he termed the refereeing "disgraceful" and had said he's "fighting battles with the referees every single game and it's an absolute joke".

Fowler had also been suspended for one match after receiving his second caution of the season, which forced him to miss their match against Bengaluru FC on January 9. The disciplinary committee held that such comments of Fowler were meant to "impute by innuendos that the referees in India may be hostile toward British people and as such gave intentional unjust decisions against East Bengal"

The Committee also directed the AIFF to "closely monitor the conduct and demeanour" of Fowler in all future AIFF games. It said that even a single case of indiscipline by Fowler would result in "major exemplary sanctions forthwith." The English great also tendered an apology for the his behaviour and said his "intentions had been to protect his players and the team".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
east bengal east bengal club robbie fowler indian super league opener
app
Close
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
Robbie Fowler has been suspended and fined. (East Bengal/Twitter)
football

East Bengal coach Fowler suspended for making remarks against ISL referees

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:25 PM IST
  • Fowler was handed the punishment by the All-India Football Federation's disciplinary committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sudeva Delhi FC beat Chennai FC 4-0(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Sudeva Delhi FC beat Chennai FC 4-0(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

Naocha Singh's double strike helps Sudeva drub Chennai City 4-0

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:35 PM IST
With the win, the Delhi-based side jumped to the top half of the league table with eight points from six matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti: File Photo(AP)
Everton's manager Carlo Ancelotti: File Photo(AP)
football

Top-four finish may be beyond Everton, says Ancelotti

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 01:56 PM IST
Everton, who led the table early in the campaign, are eighth with 33 points, six points behind fourth-placed Leicester, with two games in hand including Wednesday's trip to Leeds United.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(REUTERS)
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer(REUTERS)
football

Solskjaer says Man Utd have found spark again after win over Saints

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 11:34 AM IST
Solskjaer's side came into the contest on the back of a goalless draw with Arsenal after a 2-1 defeat by bottom side Sheffield United, but turned on the style against Southampton to equal their 1995 win over Ipswich Town.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 2, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - February 2, 2021 Crystal Palace's Jairo Riedewald celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Palace recovers to beat Newcastle 2-1 in Premier League

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:09 AM IST
Jonjo Shelvey scored early, but Newcastle was made to pay for its defensive frailty twice within four minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Semi Final - First Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia – Semi Final - First Leg - Inter Milan v Juventus - San Siro, Milan, Italy - February 2, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal with Adrien Rabiot REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo(REUTERS)
football

Ronaldo nets 2 as Juventus beat Inter in cup semifinal 1st leg

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:05 AM IST
Ronaldo netted a penalty and took advantage of a horrendous defensive error to give his side the advantage ahead of the second leg.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
Premier League - Manchester United v Southampton - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 2, 2021 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United beats Southampton 9-0, ties biggest EPL win

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:18 AM IST
Manchester United moved level on points with first-place Manchester City, behind only on goal difference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Silva opened the scoring and Majumder put the ball into his own net. (ISL)
Silva opened the scoring and Majumder put the ball into his own net. (ISL)
football

ISL: Bengaluru FC revive playoff hopes with comfortable win over East Bengal

PTI, Vasco
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:47 PM IST
  • Both strikes for Bengaluru came in the first half through Cleiton Silva (12′) and a Debjit Majumder own goal (45′).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Stuart Baxter. (Getty Images)
File image of Stuart Baxter. (Getty Images)
football

Odisha FC sack Baxter for offensive comments

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • Baxter, 67, made the comments after the cellar lost 0-1 to Jamshedpur FC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)
Lionel Messi. (Getty Images)
football

Messi contract highlights tax burden for players in Spain

AP, Madrid
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • Details of Messi’s 555 million euro ($671 million) contract over four seasons were released on Sunday, upsetting the club and instigating the promise of lawsuits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marcos Rojo. (Getty Images)
Marcos Rojo. (Getty Images)
football

Rojo leaves Manchester United to sign for Boca Juniors

Reuters, Manchester
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:20 PM IST
  • Rojo joined United from Portugal's Sporting Lisbon in August 2014 and made 222 appearances for the English club, scoring two goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UEFA logo (REUTERS)
UEFA logo (REUTERS)
football

UEFA sets rules, deadlines to play Champions League games

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:57 PM IST
The Champions League last 16 is scheduled to finish on March 17, and quarterfinal first legs are set for April 6-7.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Robbie Fowler(REUTERS)
File photo of Robbie Fowler(REUTERS)
football

SC East Bengal coach Fowler faces ban, fine for alleged racist remarks

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Frustrated after East Bengal's 1-1 draw against a 10-man FC Goa in Margaon on January 29, Fowler had allegedly said the refereeing was either "anti-English or anti-East Bengal".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez; File photo(REUTERS)
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez; File photo(REUTERS)
football

Real Madrid president Pérez tests positive for COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - January 12, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Manchester United - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - January 12, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before the match Pool via REUTERS/Clive Brunskill(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Manchester United's Solskjaer says referees admitted key errors in Blades defeat

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Meanwhile, United forward Anthony Martial's goal was wrongly disallowed at the other end.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP