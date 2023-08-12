East Bengal players commute in e-rickshaws, cabs to reach training ground after team bus arrives late: Report

In a rare and unfortunate event, East Bengal players were forced to use e-rickshaws and cabs to reach the training ground on Saturday evening. As reported by the Indian Express, the players were forced to take alternate mode of transport due to a delay in the arrival of team bus.

Players take e-rickshaw and cab for training(12thman/youtube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As mentioned in the report, the bus was supposed to reach much ahead of 6 pm for the 6:30 pm practice. However, the delay forced the management to arrange cabs and e-rickshaws for players to reach the ground at AIFF’s centre of excellence in Rajarhat.

The report also mentioned that while most of the players took a cab, a few overseas players commuted in e-rickshaw.

“It should not have happened before a derby. But I heard that it was unintentional and such things should be kept in check,” Debabrata Sarkar, an East Bengal executive committee member, was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Season’s first Kolkata derby

The Kolkata derby at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan is underway and East Bengal are currently leading 1-0 with a little less than 20 minutes, plus the injury time remaining in the contest. Nandhakumar Sekar broke the deadlock right at the hour mark, sending the ball past Vishal Kaith in the far corner from the edge of the box.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

East Bengal are searching for their first win against Mohun Bagan since 2019. The red and yellow army had last defeated Mohun Bagan back in January 27, 2019, winning the I-League encounter 2-0.

Since then Mohun Bagan have won eight on the trot and played one draw against East Bengal across all competitions.

The derby in Durand Cup marks the first big match of the season, before the teams move in Indian Super League mode.

Mohun Bagan have six points from two matches and a win will confirm their berth in the final eight at the ongoing Durand Cup.

East Bengal, on the other hand, have one point after drawing against Bangladesh Army FT.

Six group toppers and two best runners-up complete the last-eight.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON