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East Bengal script glory, crowned ISL champions after 22-year wait

East Bengal, one of the country's most decorated football clubs, emerged triumphant after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi.

Updated on: May 21, 2026 10:44 pm IST
PTI |
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East Bengal FC were crowned champions of the Indian Super League for the very first time here on Thursday, ending a 22-year-old title drought in the country's top-tier competition and quenching their passionate fans' yearning for silverware after a thrilling five-horse race to the top prize.

East Bengal reclaim glory with ISL championship win(PTI)

East Bengal, one of the country's most decorated football clubs alongside its arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant, emerged triumphant after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, even as Mohun Bagan, another contender for the prize alongside Mumbai City FC, Punjab City and Bengaluru FC heading into the decisive final round of fixtures, rallied to beat Sporting Club Delhi 2-1 at Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Mumbai FC beat Punjab FC 2-0 in their face-off, while Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC played out a goalless draw in an inconsequential game.

East Bengal, though, were made to work hard until the last minute after Alfred's brilliant first-time finish put Inter Kashi in lead on the 15th minute.

Three other teams -- Mumbai City FC, Punjab FC and Jamshedpur FC -- were also mathematically alive in the title race heading into the final round fixtures.

Because of administrative and structural changes, the ISL this season returned in a shortened, single-leg round-robin format consisting of 13 matches with no post-season playoffs, which meant the league table topper would be crowned the outright champions.

 
mohun bagan kolkata east bengal
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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