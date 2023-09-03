East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup Final, Live Score: EEBFC, MBSG eye lead after goalless first-half in Kolkata Derby

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Durand Cup Final Live Score: East Bengal face arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the Durand Cup final, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. The first-half was goalless and both sides are eyeing the lead in the ongoing second-half. Touted as the Kolkata Derby, the title clash will prove to be another chapter in their more-than-a-century-old rivalry history. Both sides faced each other during the group stage of the tournament, where East Bengal prevailed 1-0, and it also saw them end an eight-game losing streak. In the semi-finals, East Bengal relied on goals from Mahesh Singh and Nandhakumar Sekar to come back from two goals down against NorthEast United, and then won 5-3 on penalties. Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan edged past FC Goa 2-1 in the semis.

