East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live streaming: Where to watch Kolkata Derby LIVE on TV and online

An in-form Mohun Bagan are all set to take on a beleaguered East Bengal in the first Kolkata Derby of the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. The season's first derby was originally scheduled during the Durand Cup in August. However, the match was abandoned due to security concerns in Kolkata amid the RG Kar rape-and-murder protests. Since then, fortunes have been rough for East Bengal. East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, ISL 2024-25 Live streaming(PTI)

Four consecutive defeats led to the departure of last season’s Super Cup-winning coach Carles Cuadrat. The Red and Gold Brigade remain the only team without a win in the 13-team standings, adding pressure on Bruzon to steady the ship and deliver results. On the other hand, Mohun Bagan have displayed their attacking flair but have struggled defensively, conceding seven goals in their first four games.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Squads

East Bengal-

Goalkeeper: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Debjit Majumder

Defenders: Hijazi Maher, Lalchungnunga, Gursimrat Singh Gill, Nishu Kumar, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamad Rakip, Provat Lakra

Midfielders: Souvik Chakrabarti, Saul Crespo, Jeakson Singh, Madih Talal, Vishnu P.V., Sayan Banerjee, Aman C.K., Tanmay Das, Shyamal Besra

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Dimitrios Diamantakos, David Lalhlansanga, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Nandhakumar Sekar

Mohun Bagan-

Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Syed Zahid Hussain Bukhari

Defenders: Alberto Rodriguez, Asish Rai, Dippendu Biswas, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Tom Aldred, Amandeep Vrish Bhan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Deepak Tangri, Glan Peter Martins, Abhishek Dhananjaya Suryavanshi, Greg Stewart, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lalengmawia Ralte, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Forwards: Dimitrios Petratos, Jason Cummings, Jamie Maclaren, Suhail Ahmed Bhat

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan head-to-head record

The two long-time rivals have faced each other 394 times in history, with East Bengal still in the lead with 139 wins, while Mohun Bagan won on 129 other occasions. 126 of the total encounters, however, ended in a draw. Despite East Bengal leading the overall head-to-head tie, the Super Giants have never lost an ISL match against their arch-rivals, with seven wins in eight such encounters. The only time East Bengal escaped a defeat in ISL was when they held Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw earlier this year in February.

When and where to watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant?

The ISL match between East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan can be watched in Sports 18 SD and HD. The live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.