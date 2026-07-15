England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi stands in way of ENG's dream

England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup: Follow Latest Updates(AFP Images)

England vs Argentina LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi stands between England and a place in the World Cup final as two of football's biggest nations prepare for a blockbuster semi-final. Neither Argentina nor England has consistently hit top gear during the tournament, but both have found ways to keep winning, setting up a contest expected to push each side to its limits. Messi has once again been Argentina's driving force, leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals while inspiring the defending champions in crucial moments. England, meanwhile, have leaned heavily on the influence of Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, whose leadership and match-winning contributions have helped them navigate a difficult route to the last four. With so much quality on both sides, the margins are expected to be razor-thin. ...Read More