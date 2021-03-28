Home / Sports / Football / England's Harry Maguire plays down burnout fears
Harry Maguire has made 44 appearances for United in all competitions this season, as well as a further four on international duty with England.
UPDATED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:55 AM IST
File Photo of Harry Maguire(REUTERS)

(Reuters) - Manchester United's England defender Harry Maguire brushed aside concerns he may suffer burnout following the volume of matches he has played for club and country this season and said he is ready to cope with the remainder of the campaign.

Maguire, 28, has made 44 appearances for United in all competitions this season, as well a further four on international duty with England.

United still have nine league games, and Europa League ties, left to play, before England's European Championship campaign begins in June.

"It's not something I've thought about, burnout," Maguire said. "I don't look into negative thoughts, I'm always positive. I'm working hard when I'm not playing, looking after myself mentally and physically. I feel like I'm in a good place.

"Obviously it is a lot of games, playing every three or four days for my club. I think the hardest part is probably not training a lot and not doing any short, sharp little games.

"I've played 48 and I feel good, so I feel like I'm more than capable of coping with the remainder (of the season)".

England continue their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign in Albania later on Sunday before hosting Poland on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

