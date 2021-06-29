Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / England beat Germany 2-0 to move into Euro 2020 last eight
football

England beat Germany 2-0 to move into Euro 2020 last eight

England took the lead in the 75th minute when Luke Shaw squared the ball from the left flank to find Sterling, who had started the move and finished it with a tap-in from the edge of the six-yard box as the home crowd erupted.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 11:38 PM IST
England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill(Pool via REUTERS)

England reached the quarter-finals of the European Championship with a 2-0 win over rivals Germany after Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored second-half goals at Wembley on Tuesday.

England took the lead in the 75th minute when Luke Shaw squared the ball from the left flank to find Sterling, who had started the move and finished it with a tap-in from the edge of the six-yard box as the home crowd erupted. (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Highlights: England vs Germany

Kane scored the second in the 86th minute when substitute Jack Grealish crossed the ball and the England captain rushed in to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and nod home.

Earlier, England keeper Jordan Pickford did well to keep out Timo Werner before tipping over a stinging volley from Kai Havertz. At the other end, Mats Hummels denied Kane with a last-ditch clearance just before halftime.

England will play either Sweden or Ukraine, who meet later on Tuesday in Glasgow in the final last-16 match.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP