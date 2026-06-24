England stumble against fearless Ghana as Tuchel's side waste chance to seal knockout spot

England were made to wait for their place in the knockout rounds after being held to a goalless draw by Ghana in a tense Group L contest at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough. Thomas Tuchel’s side arrived with the chance to build on their 4-2 win over Croatia, but Ghana’s organisation, physical discipline and calm defensive work turned the match into a frustrating night for the Three Lions. The England-Ghana match ended in a goalless draw. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

England had most of the ball, yet for long spells the possession came without penetration. Harry Kane was often crowded out between Ghana’s centre-backs, Jude Bellingham struggled to find clean pockets in advanced areas, and the wide players were repeatedly forced backwards by Ghana’s compact shape. Tuchel had made defensive changes before the match, bringing in Djed Spence and Marc Guehi, while Ghana were strengthened by the return of Thomas Partey in midfield.

Ghana’s plan was clear from the start. They sat in a tight structure, denied England space through the middle and looked to release Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams whenever turnovers arrived. England did not concede much, but they also failed to establish the attacking rhythm that had carried them past Croatia in their opening game. The result was a match that England controlled statistically but never truly owned emotionally.

England dominate but fail to break Ghana The first half summed up England’s problem. There was control, but little cutting edge. Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare was not overworked before the break, with England unable to turn territory into clear chances. The pattern continued after half-time as Tuchel turned to his bench, introducing attacking options to add sharper movement and more directness.

The pressure finally grew late on. Bukayo Saka forced Asare into action, Guehi saw a header cleared from danger, and Nico O’Reilly came closest when his effort struck the crossbar. Kane then had the rebound but lifted his finish over, a moment that captured England’s wastefulness on a night when one clean action could have changed the entire mood.

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For Ghana, this was a point earned with intelligence and resilience. After beating Panama in their opener, they now stand level with England on four points and remain firmly in the qualification race. For England, the table still looks comfortable, but the performance will invite scrutiny. Tuchel’s team remain unbeaten, yet this was a reminder that control alone will not be enough at a World Cup. Against better-drilled opponents, England will need more speed, more risk and far greater ruthlessness in the final third.