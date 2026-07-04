England team booed upon arrival at Mexico hotel ahead of their round of 16 tie against the co-hosts

There is a lot happening ahead of the England-Mexico pre-quarterfinal tie in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday morning (India time) at the famous Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. On Saturday, many media houses have reported that upon arrival amid tight security at their hotel, the English team was booed by a host of Mexican supporters.

Jude Bellingham gets off the bus at the hotel where England will stay in Mexico City ahead of their World Cup round of 16 soccer match against co-hosts Mexico. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

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Mexico are one of three co-hosts of the tournament, along with the USA and Canada and have made the most of their home advantage, winning all four of their matches so far. However, their supporters have not been exactly great with opposition teams. Ecuador, who were beaten by Mexico in the Round of 32, complained they couldn't sleep soundly the night before because local fans had created a ruckus outside their hotel, shouting and blowing horns seemingly as part of a plan to destabilise their preparations.

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{{^usCountry}} Hostility is not the only thing that is bothering the English team. The Azteca stadium is 7,200ft above sea level, which means the visiting teams can have serious breathing issues. England coach Thomas Tuchel has already raised the issue. "The altitude will be a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it. It just takes too much time. We have only three days between these matches. It's physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hostility is not the only thing that is bothering the English team. The Azteca stadium is 7,200ft above sea level, which means the visiting teams can have serious breathing issues. England coach Thomas Tuchel has already raised the issue. "The altitude will be a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it. It just takes too much time. We have only three days between these matches. It's physically just not possible to adapt to the altitude," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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"That is just a huge advantage that Mexico will have. More obstacles may come, but we are ready for that. This is just something with which we will have to deal. And I think we showed the attitude that we are ready for that," he added.

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It has also been reported that FIFA wanted to bring forward the match by several hours so as to avoid a brewing storm on the match day. However, now the plan has been dropped, and the game will start at its original time, 5:30 am India time.

England under pressure?

It’s England’s best chance since 1966 to win a major trophy in international football. They have some of the top players in the world today in their ranks. Their talismanic forward and captain Harry Kane has been a revelation so far, and in the team’s last game against DR Congo, it was his two goals towards the end that helped the Three Lions come from behind to win 2-1 and reach the round of 16. While many believe England will be under pressure all through, having not won any major trophy in 60 years, Tuchel has a totally different opinion. "I did not see any of that. It would be so easy to give in and to accept that narrative. I didn't see any of that, and that is a very, very good sign," he said.