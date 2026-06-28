England top Group L as Croatia beat Ghana, but Black Stars survive third-place route

England finished top of Group L after a 2-0 win over Panama, while Croatia secured direct qualification for the Round of 32 with a 2-1 victory over Ghana in the other final group fixture. The results changed the order behind England but not the survival of Ghana, who still progressed as one of the best third-placed teams.

England finished top of Group K (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

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England entered their final group match needing a win to remove any late uncertainty around top spot, but their first half against already-eliminated Panama was far from convincing. Thomas Tuchel’s side controlled possession without producing enough speed or incision, and Panama stayed alive in the contest long enough to make the evening uncomfortable.

The breakthrough eventually came in the second half through Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder, already central to England’s tournament rhythm, opened the scoring in the 62nd minute with a clever finish from a set-piece situation. Five minutes later, he was involved again, setting up Harry Kane, who headed in England’s second.

Kane’s goal carried historical weight, too. It was his 11th at World Cups, moving him clear of Gary Lineker as England’s all-time leading scorer in the competition. For England, the performance was not perfect, but the job was clean: seven points from three games, top of the group, and another Kane-Bellingham moment to carry into the knockouts.

Croatia edge Ghana in decisive Group L battle

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{{^usCountry}} In Philadelphia, Croatia had to beat Ghana to force their way into the top two, and they did exactly that. Petar Sucic put Croatia ahead in the 31st minute, punishing Ghana for giving him too much space outside the box. Ghana, who started the night ahead of Croatia, were passive in the first half and struggled to create clear openings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Philadelphia, Croatia had to beat Ghana to force their way into the top two, and they did exactly that. Petar Sucic put Croatia ahead in the 31st minute, punishing Ghana for giving him too much space outside the box. Ghana, who started the night ahead of Croatia, were passive in the first half and struggled to create clear openings. {{/usCountry}}

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The match turned after the break when Ghana pushed higher and found their equaliser in the 73rd minute through Derrick Luckassen, after a VAR check. At that stage, Ghana were heading back into second place, and Croatia were being pushed towards the third-place table.

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But Croatia’s experience told. Luka Modric, still central to their set-piece control and tempo, delivered the corner from which Nikola Vlasic scored in the 83rd minute. That goal restored Croatia’s lead and ultimately sent them into the knockouts as Group L runners-up.

Qualification scenario

England finish first in Group L with seven points and move into the Round of 32 as group winners. Croatia finish second with six points and also qualify directly. Ghana drop to third with four points and a goal difference of zero, but that is enough to keep them alive in the tournament through the best third-placed teams route. Panama end bottom with three defeats and are eliminated.

England will now wait for the final third-place allocation to know their Round of 32 opponent. Croatia are set for a knockout tie against the runners-up from Group K. Ghana’s exact opponent will also depend on the final third-place mapping, but their campaign is not over despite the defeat.

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Group L, in the end, produced no miracle for Panama, no collapse for England, a rescue act for Croatia, and a nervous but successful escape for Ghana.