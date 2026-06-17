England vs Croatia LIVE: Harry Kane, Luka Modric headline heavyweight World Cup 2026 Group L opener
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: England and Croatia begin their World Cup 2026 campaign with a heavy weight clash.
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: England begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a heavyweight Group L opener against Croatia in Dallas, a fixture with plenty of recent tournament history. Croatia broke England's hearts in the 2018 World Cup semi-final with a 2-1 extra-time win, while England hit back with a 1-0 victory at Euro 2020. Now, under Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions start another chase for a first major men's trophy since 1966, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice giving them serious tournament pedigree. Croatia, though, remain of football's greatest survivors - experienced, awkward, technically assured and still led by the enduring Luka Modric. A big opening test awaits. ...Read More
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- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:45:50 pm
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Bellingham brings England's star power to centre stage
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham enters this World Cup as one of England's defining figures. He announced himself on the global stage in Qatar 2022 by scoring against Iran, becoming England's second-youngest World Cup goalscorer after Michael Owen. Since then, his rise at club level has only sharpened the spotlight. Against Croatia's experienced midfield, Bellingham's power, timing and final-third threat could be central to England's control.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:31:23 pm
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Modric, Croatia's ageless World Cup heartbeat
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Luka Modric begins another World Cup campaign as Croatia's greatest symbol of endurance. He was the Golden Ball winner in 2018, when Croatia reached their first World Cup final, and remained central four years later as they finished third in Qatar. Now 40, Modric is no longer just a midifielder for Croatia; he is their rhythm-setter, pressure-release valve and emotional compass in the biggest moments.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:11:27 pm
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Kane begins another Golden Boot chase
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane comes into another World Cup with serious tournament weigth behind him. The England captaun has scored eight goals at FIFA World Cup, six of them coming in 2018 when he won the Golden Boot. He added two more in Qatar 2022 and now starts 2026 within reach of Gary Linekar's England World Cup record of 10 goals. Croatia will know the danger is obvious, but stopping it is another matter.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 11:00:38 pm
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Kane and Modric, chasing different histories
England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane and Luka Modric walk into this opener carrying very different burdens. Kane remains England's record goal scorer and their surest route to control in the final third. Modric, at 40, is still Croatia's reference point, the man who can slow a match down and bend it to his rhythm. This may be Group L's opening act but it already feels like a duel of two very different leaders.