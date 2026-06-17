England vs Croatia LIVE: Harry Kane, Luka Modric headline heavyweight World Cup 2026 Group L opener

England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: Harry Kane and England will start their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Croatia.(Getty Images via AFP)

England vs Croatia LIVE, FIFA World Cup: England begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a heavyweight Group L opener against Croatia in Dallas, a fixture with plenty of recent tournament history. Croatia broke England's hearts in the 2018 World Cup semi-final with a 2-1 extra-time win, while England hit back with a 1-0 victory at Euro 2020. Now, under Thomas Tuchel, the Three Lions start another chase for a first major men's trophy since 1966, with Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice giving them serious tournament pedigree. Croatia, though, remain of football's greatest survivors - experienced, awkward, technically assured and still led by the enduring Luka Modric. A big opening test awaits. ...Read More