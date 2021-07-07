Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
England vs Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Semifinal: Full squads of both teams
football

England vs Denmark UEFA Euro 2020 Semifinal: Full squads of both teams

Euro 2020: England may be considered the favourites but the Danes certainly won't make it easy for them.
New Delhi
JUL 07, 2021
Denmark's Andreas Christensen during training(REUTERS)

Denmark have fought immensely hard to make it to the latter stages of this competition. They, now, face a tough challenge as they take on Gareth Southgate’s England in the semifinals, who are yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

England look in great touch after their 4-0 dominant win over Ukraine in the quarterfinals of the Euros, with captain Harry Kane starring with the brace. On the other hand, Denmark will feature in their first European championship semifinal since 1992. Goal scorers Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg help Denmark knock out the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals,

England may be considered the favourites but the Danes certainly won't make it easy for them.

ALSO READ | EURO 2020 Full Coverage

Here are the full squads for Euro 2020 match between England and Denmark:-

ENGLAND:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish

DENMARK

Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind.

euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
