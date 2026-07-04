England-Mexico World Cup tie to proceed as planned after FIFA's U-turn; officials express fury over changed timings

England's FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico will kick off as originally scheduled after FIFA abandoned plans to move it forward. According to the BBC, FIFA has ended speculation around the proposed switch to a midday kickoff. The game will now begin as planned at 5:30 AM IST on Monday (6 PM, Sunday, local time). The same BBC report stated that FIFA opened discussions with the Football Association and the Mexican Football Federation on Friday after exploring the possibility of rescheduling the fixture due to forecasts of thunderstorms later in the day.

Match between England and Mexico will now go on as planned. (HT_PRINT)

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However, after both associations raised concerns over player preparation, supporter travel and operational logistics, the governing body decided to retain the original schedule.

Local media in Mexico first reported the proposed change, while BBC sources indicated FIFA had been close to confirming the revised kick-off before reversing course. Under World Cup regulations, FIFA has the authority to reschedule or relocate matches at its discretion.

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The uncertainty unfolded while England were training at their Kansas City base. The FA initially said it had received no indication of a schedule change before FIFA later confirmed it was considering the move. With preparations already well advanced, England officials were frustrated by the late notice.

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{{^usCountry}} England's players, however, insisted the disruption would not affect their approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} England's players, however, insisted the disruption would not affect their approach. {{/usCountry}}

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“It's not ideal. I think for us it's the same as how we prepare for the game. It has to be the same,” said Marcus Rashford.

Forward Morgan Rogers added, "We'll be ready regardless of the time. We're looking forward to it, whatever the time is."

England is already facing the challenge of playing at altitude in the Estadio Azteca. Situated 2,240 metres (7,220 feet) above sea level, the iconic venue presents a unique physical test, with thinner air reducing oxygen intake and accelerating fatigue.

Mexico have lost only twice in 89 matches at the stadium, underlining the size of the task awaiting England in one of the standout ties of the Round of 16.

Mexico fume

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Mexico manager Javier Aguirre was more outspoken before FIFA confirmed the original kick-off would stand, calling the proposed change "a kick in the stomach."

“We have to change everything. It's not that our preparation is completely ruined, but almost,” Aguirre told Grupo Formula.

“They didn't even ask for my opinion. FIFA organises, FIFA decides, and I comply. We adapt, there are no excuses, and we have to play and win,” he added.

The weather has been a recurring issue throughout the 2026 World Cup. Mexico's previous knockout tie against Ecuador was delayed by an hour because of thunderstorms, while France's group-stage match against Iraq in Philadelphia was pushed back by more than two hours due to severe weather.

FIFA has also introduced mandatory hydration breaks at every match to combat extreme conditions.