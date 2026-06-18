England's FIFA World Cup opener offered a reminder: Harry Kane remains their greatest weapon

FIFA World Cups are known for their overreaction from fans and experts. One poor defensive showing, one poor half against a quality opposition, and suddenly, a contender is no longer a contender. England's 4-2 victory over Croatia in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener served as a reminder of why Thomas Tuchel's side and Harry Kane shouldn't be written off.

Harry Kane bagged a brace against Croatia.(AP)

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Other than his brace, his performance also showed why he is one of the strongest candidates to win the Golden Boot. Against Croatia, Kane attempted three shots in total and had a 90 per cent passing accuracy. He also made one crucial block, denying a late Josko Gvardiol attempt.

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Harry Kane: At the heart of everything

Croatia are not the force they were in 2018 or 2022, but they are still a quality side, perfect for tournaments. The Three Lions were tested repeatedly, as expected, and conceded twice. But they still found a way to claim three points, and that is what makes a title contender. The ability to respond under pressure is what separates a contender from others.

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{{^usCountry}} Kane was at the heart of everything. He scored twice, although the first goal was a little bit lucky. England were awarded a penalty, and he missed the initial attempt as Dominik Livakovic was ruled to have come off his line too early. He converted his retaken penalty and then added another through a trademark header from a Declan Rice corner kick. Draws level with Gary Lineker {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kane was at the heart of everything. He scored twice, although the first goal was a little bit lucky. England were awarded a penalty, and he missed the initial attempt as Dominik Livakovic was ruled to have come off his line too early. He converted his retaken penalty and then added another through a trademark header from a Declan Rice corner kick. Draws level with Gary Lineker {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The brace took Kane's World Cup tally to 10 goals, drawing level with Gary Lineker as England's all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cups. It also immediately placed him among the early Golden Boot contenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The brace took Kane's World Cup tally to 10 goals, drawing level with Gary Lineker as England's all-time top goalscorer in FIFA World Cups. It also immediately placed him among the early Golden Boot contenders. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Golden Boots in FIFA World Cups are rarely won by a one-game goal blitz. They are clinched through consistency, and Kane is the perfect example of that. In the 2018 World Cup, he won the Golden Boot with six goals. In Qatar, he scored two more and has begun the 2026 campaign with a brace. Strong supporting cast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Golden Boots in FIFA World Cups are rarely won by a one-game goal blitz. They are clinched through consistency, and Kane is the perfect example of that. In the 2018 World Cup, he won the Golden Boot with six goals. In Qatar, he scored two more and has begun the 2026 campaign with a brace. Strong supporting cast {{/usCountry}}

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Under Tuchel, England has a strong supporting cast behind Kane. Jude Bellingham was stunning against Croatia, scoring England's third in the second half. Noni Madueke's direct running won the penalty in the first half. Meanwhile, substitute Bukayo Saka showed his creative abilities with an assist for Marcus Rashford.

Croatia failed to contain England once the game opened up in the second half. Golden Boot winners need a supporting cast, and the second half showed that England has enough creativity within its ranks. Kane excels when he is surrounded by runners and creators. England has both of them in abundance. Bellingham can burst past defences, Saka's creativity, Madueka's dribbling, and Rashford's pace are difficult for defenders to deal with. Whenever an opponent focuses more on the supporting cast, space opens up for Kane.

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Kane also made a crucial late defensive contribution in the game. His leadership is valuable, and he will be key as the tournament progresses.

Although England's defence was shaky in the first half, World Cups are often won by teams that improve throughout the tournament, rather than those that peak on day one. Spain lost their opener in 2010, and Argentina were defeated by Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Getting four goals against a quality opponent in a World Cup opener will be a huge confidence booster for Kane and England. For Kane, the path ahead is promising. England's remaining group games are against Ghana and Panama. If their attacking form continues, we can expect more goals in those games and an increase in Kane's tally, that is, if they keep creating chances at this rate.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neelav Chakravarti ...Read More Neelav Chakravarti has been part of the digital sports team at Hindustan Times since 2022, where he covers a wide range of disciplines, including chess, cricket, football, and Olympic sports. Working in a fast-paced digital newsroom, he regularly handles live blogs, breaking updates, and trending stories, combining speed with clarity to keep readers informed in real time. Chess remains both a professional beat and a personal passion for Neelav, and he closely tracks major international tournaments, player narratives, and emerging talents. He is particularly fascinated by the patience, calculation, and strategic depth the game demands, often exploring the psychological side of competition in his writing. Beyond sports journalism, Neelav has a deep interest in visual storytelling and filmmaking, actively participating in film festivals and engaging with independent cinema. He is especially drawn to films that capture the subtleties of everyday life and human relationships, appreciating storytelling that balances realism with emotional depth. This creative interest complements his approach to sports coverage, where he enjoys highlighting the human stories behind performances and results. A history enthusiast by academic training, Neelav holds a bachelor’s degree in the subject and maintains a sustained interest in ancient and medieval Indian history, particularly in cultural and social transitions across eras. His curiosity about the past often shapes his perspective on contemporary narratives and long-form storytelling. When he isn’t tracking scores or developing storylines, Neelav enjoys spending time over the chessboard, relaxing with his cats, or listening to the Empire podcast by Anita Anand and William Dalrymple. He also enjoys reading long-form sports writing that explores the emotional and cultural layers of sport, while maintaining a quiet routine that balances reading, reflection, and occasional time with friends. Read Less

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