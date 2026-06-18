Cristiano Ronaldo faces harsh criticism from former stars: ‘He needs to step down; never going to be Messi'

Cristiano Ronaldo was disappointing during Portugal's frustrating 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup opener against Group K opponents DR Congo, in Houston. This was DR Congo's second World Cup appearance, their last coming in 1974, when it was known as Zaire. This was also DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal, making it a historic moment for their fans. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score during his side's 1-1 draw vs DR Congo. (REUTERS)

Ronaldo, who started for Portugal, was in poor form throughout the game. Currently 41, he failed to outfox opponents physically and couldn't convert his chances.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo stunned! DR Congo script FIFA World Cup history, hold Portugal to shock 1-1 draw in campaign opener

Although he wasn't substituted, he had only five touches in the opposition box and made only one pass into the DR Congo penalty area. Out of his 21 passes, 19 were accurate, and he also had three shots, but none of them was on target.

Also, he made only 25 touches throughout the game, his lowest total in a major tournament match for Portugal, in which he has played the full 90 minutes.

‘The team needs to score, not you need to score’ Slamming Ronaldo on Fox Sports, former player Thierry Henry called him selfish, stating that he wasn't playing for the team. "One thing that is important people, please, at home: The team needs to score, not you need to score," he said.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has been in that situation multiple times. If you make that run here, you make the defender make a decision to crash the six-yard box. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes.

"If he goes into the six-yard box — you've been in that situation, Alexi — you would've had to follow him, and it would've been a tap in for Bruno Fernandes. But because he wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass. You see both players, and it's easier for you to defend. That's my thing: The team needs to score, not you."

‘So, obviously you made the wrong choice here, Cristiano’ Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic supported Henry's claim. "Normally, as a striker, you go from first post to second post to bring the defender with you to open the space for the guy behind," he said.

"So, obviously you made the wrong choice here, Cristiano," he added.

Meanwhile, Henry also felt that the Portugal players need to understand that Ronaldo is 41-years-old and they need to create opportunities for him, and he can't do it by himself anymore.

"If you play with Cristiano Ronaldo, the other guys need to do a tiny bit more in terms of running in behind and trying to help him because we know what he is right now," he said.

"He's not going to run into the channel. He's not going to stretch a team. You need to feed him in the box in order for him to score goals. In the first half, they were very passive in terms of running in behind, because we all know he isn't that type of guy anymore. If you want him to score, you have to feed him," he added.

'He's never going to be Messi' Meanwhile, former England player Jay Bothroyd feels Ronaldo needs to step down from the Portugal team for the betterment of the team. Speaking on Spy Sports Football, he said, "I have to be honest. I think if Ronaldo is a team player, I think he should step down and understand that he has to be a player that comes off the bench as an impact player."

When asked if Ronaldo would ever do that, Bothroyd said, "No, I don't think he is, and that's my point. I look at Ronaldo and, you know, the the the Ronaldo faithful are going to hate me today. But it looks like it's all about him. Yeah. You know, and he's always chasing Messi all the time."

"He's never going to be Messi, but what he has done for his career, he's made the absolute most out of his career in terms of the way he's taken care of himself, the way he evolved his game from being a left winger to being a striker. And, yeah, there was a time when you would say he's one of the best strikers in the world.

"But right now, he's becoming more of a hindrance for Portugal than help, and I think that's where Martínez is going wrong.

"I think Martínez has to make a BIG decision. You know, he spoke there after the game about, you know, he's one of the best goalscorers in the world, but if he doesn't score, he doesn't do anything else.

"He's not going to run and chase defenders down and get hold of the ball and and come deep like maybe Harry Kane Harry Kane would, someone like that," he added.

Against DR Congo, Joao Neves opened the scoring in the sixth minute, heading in a cross from Pedro Neto. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa equalised just before halftime, converting a header past Diogo Costa.