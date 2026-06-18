Cristiano Ronaldo stunned! DR Congo script FIFA World Cup history, hold Portugal to shock 1-1 draw in campaign opener

Cristiano Ronaldo's hunt for the elusive FIFA World Cup title began on a sour note as Portugal were held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their Group K opener in Houston. In their only second World Cup appearance, Congo also scored their first-ever WC goal. Congo's last and only other appearance was in 1974, when it was known as Zaire. FIFA World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in Portugal's 1-1 draw vs DR Congo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Meanwhile, for Portugal, it was a disappointing night, where they dominated the position but failed to convert chances.

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The Europeans started on a strong note, trying to get an early goal through a packed midfield which featured Bruno Fernandes, Joao Neves, Vitinha and Bernardo Silva. They found their breakthrough in the opening stages as Joao Neves scored in the sixth minute. Pedro Neto received the ball on the left flank, and Neves headed in the cross with ease.

Attacker Yoane Wissa scores DR Congo's historic goal But DR Congo didn't just sit back after that, they maintained a high line as they chased an equaliser. Led by Yoane Wissa and Cedric Bakambu in the frontline, they grew into the game and began to ask questions of Portugal's defence.

They were eventually rewarded just before half-time when Wissa scored the equaliser. After receiving some late corners in the first half, a cross found Wissa, who scored a header, slotting it past Diogo Costa. It sparked celebrations among DR Congo supporters and changed the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated The goal unsettled Portugal, broke their momentum, and, in the second half, it wasn't one-sided anymore. Ronaldo was given two chances in the second half but failed to convert either, enduring a frustrating match.

As the clock ticked down, Fernandes came the closest just before the 90th minute, but his low shot from distance drifted wide of the target. Meanwhile, DR Congo showed good composure, and their defence remained organised, limiting Portugal's chances.

In the second half's added time, Portugal pushed forward in numbers, but their opponents stood firm. When the final whistle arrived, the celebrations belonged to DR Congo. Wissa's equaliser sealed a historic draw against one of the title contenders. For Portugal, it will be two points dropped. The controlled proceedings for large periods, but failed to convert possession into goals, lacking a cutting edge in the final third.