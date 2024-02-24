Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023
Bournemouth vs Manchester City Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Bournemouth and Manchester City at Bournemouth's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Bournemouth Starting XI -: Norberto Murara Neto, Ryan Christie, Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Marcos Senesi, Lewis Cook, Marcus Tavernier, Justin Kluivert, Antoine Semenyo, Adam Smith. Manchester City Starting XI -: Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, John Stones, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Ederson Santana de Moraes, Nathan Aké, Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias, Matheus Luiz Nunes, Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Bournemouth and Manchester City. The match is scheduled to take place today at Bournemouth home ground, kicking off at 11:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.