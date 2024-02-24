Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton at Brighton and Hove Albion's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Everton 0null
27' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
26' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
26' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.
24' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
23' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.
19' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.
19' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
19' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Foul by Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion).
17' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Garner.
16' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
16' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).
15' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).
15' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
11' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by James Garner (Everton).
9' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
7' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
7' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.
6' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won
Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
6' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton).
5' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
2' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
2' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Brighton and Hove Albion Starting XI -: Billy Gilmour, Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio dos Santos de Paulo, Bart Verbruggen, Evan Ferguson, Pascal Groß, Simon Adingra, Danny Welbeck, Jan Paul van Hecke, Lewis Dunk, Facundo Buonanotte. Everton Starting XI -: James Tarkowski, Jordan Pickford, Idrissa Gueye, Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Jarrad Branthwaite, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Ben Godfrey, James Garner, Dwight McNeil
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton. The match is scheduled to take place today at Brighton and Hove Albion home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
