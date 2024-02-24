Edit Profile
New Delhi200C
Saturday, Feb 24, 2024
    News / sports / football / Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 24, 2024 8:58 PM IST
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Brighton and Hove Albion v/s Everton match. Results of the game for now Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Everton 0
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023
    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023

    Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton at Brighton and Hove Albion's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Brighton and Hove Albion 0: Everton 0null

    Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton and Hove Albion
    24 Feb, 20240-0First half
    EvertonEverton
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 24, 2024 8:58 PM IST

    27' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    26' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    26' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Welbeck.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:55 PM IST

    24' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    23' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Lewis Dunk.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    19' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    19' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    19' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    18' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    18' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Simon Adingra (Brighton and Hove Albion).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    17' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Garner.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    16' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    16' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Everton).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:46 PM IST

    15' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:46 PM IST

    15' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    11' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Billy Gilmour (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:43 PM IST

    11' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by James Garner (Everton).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    9' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    7' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:40 PM IST

    7' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tariq Lamptey.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    6' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    6' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton).

    Feb 24, 2024 8:38 PM IST

    5' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Tariq Lamptey (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:34 PM IST

    2' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by James Tarkowski.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:33 PM IST

    2' Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.

    Feb 24, 2024 8:31 PM IST

