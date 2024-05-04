Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi390C
Saturday, May 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023

    May 4, 2024 7:41 PM IST
    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Burnley v/s Newcastle United match. Results of the game for now Burnley 0: Newcastle United 0
    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Newcastle United at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Burnley 0: Newcastle United 0...Read More

    BurnleyBurnley
    04 May, 20240-0First half
    Newcastle UnitedNewcastle United
    Follow all the updates here:
    May 4, 2024 7:41 PM IST

    10' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.

    May 4, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    8' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).

    May 4, 2024 7:40 PM IST

    8' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Lyle Foster (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenz Assignon.

    May 4, 2024 7:35 PM IST

    4' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.

    May 4, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    3' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

    May 4, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Sander Berge (Burnley).

    May 4, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    1' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tino Livramento.

    May 4, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    May 4, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 83 points

    2. Manchester City - 79 points

    3. Liverpool - 75 points

    4. Aston Villa - 67 points

    May 4, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    As of now, Burnley are placed at 19 in the league table, while Newcastle United are at 7.

    May 4, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Match Updates:

    Burnley played Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Newcastle United faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Win 5-1.

    May 4, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster.

    Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Hall, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn.

    May 4, 2024 6:31 PM IST

    Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes