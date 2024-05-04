Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023
Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, Burnley 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Burnley and Newcastle United at Burnley's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Burnley 0: Newcastle United 0...Read More
10' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Dara O'Shea.
8' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United).
8' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Lyle Foster (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenz Assignon.
4' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Brownhill.
3' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jacob Bruun Larsen (Burnley) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
2' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sander Berge (Burnley).
1' Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Tino Livramento.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 83 points
2. Manchester City - 79 points
3. Liverpool - 75 points
4. Aston Villa - 67 points
Burnley vs Newcastle United Match Updates:
As of now, Burnley are placed at 19 in the league table, while Newcastle United are at 7.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Match Updates:
Burnley played Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 1-1 whereas Newcastle United faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Win 5-1.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Burnley Starting XI -: Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Lorenz Assignon, Maxime Esteve, Arijanet Muric, Josh Cullen, Josh Brownhill, Dara O'Shea, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster.
Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Hall, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Alexander Isak, Callum Wilson, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn.
Burnley vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Burnley and Newcastle United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Burnley home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.