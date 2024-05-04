Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Score, Chelsea 0-0 West Ham United EPL 2023

Live

Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Chelsea v/s West Ham United match

Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023

Chelsea vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Chelsea and West Ham United at Chelsea's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

Chelsea 0 - 0 West Ham United